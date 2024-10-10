Isidro Lopez/Courier
Pasadena City College celebrated its 100th anniversary on Saturday, September 28, with a grand Centennial Celebration. The event featured live performances, food trucks, and activities for all ages, bringing together alumni, students, staff, and the local community to honor PCC’s rich history and contributions to education.
The celebration highlighted the college’s legacy of academic excellence and community engagement, with special recognition of its impact over the past century. It was a day of reflection, joy, and anticipation for the next 100 years of PCC’s continued service.
Paige Cizek/Courier
The Color guard team performs for PCC’s 100th birthday celebration at Pasadena City College on September 28, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
The band performs at the PCC 100th birthday celebration at Pasadena City College on September 28, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
A little boy shoots a basketball at the PCC 100th birthday celebration at Pasadena City College on September 28, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
Teaching assistant Mark Lowentrout displays the Pasadena City College fashion department booth at the PCC 100th birthday celebration at Pasadena City College on September 28, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
Kids enjoy the inflatable activities at the PCC 100th birthday celebration at Pasadena City College on September 28, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
Kid with birthday party hat on enjoys the PCC 100th birthday celebration at Pasadena City College on September 28, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Victoria left, Andres middle, Fatima right from paso de oro posing on PCC campus for
PCC 100 year celebration on September 28, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Two dancers performing on PCC campus for
PCC 100 year celebration on September 28, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
child pulling string on Pcc piñata on PCC campus for
PCC 100 year celebration on September 28, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Women shocked at falling candy on PCC campus for
PCC 100 year celebration on September 28, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Crowd watching kids pull on piñata on PCC campus for
PCC 100 year celebration on September 28, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Kids rushing to get candy from piñata on PCC campus for
PCC 100 year celebration on September 28, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Kids waiting to candy on Pcc piñata on PCC campus for
PCC 100 year celebration on September 28, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Pcc staff dropping foam balls to people at the bottom PCC campus for
PCC 100 year celebration on September 28, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Pcc staff cleaning aftermath of piñata on PCC campus for
PCC 100 year celebration on September 28, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC campus for
PCC 100 year celebration on September 28, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Happy Birthday card for PCC 100 year celebration PCC campus for
PCC 100 year celebration on September 28, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Selina Odimo (left) and Shayzari (right) from Black Stem Pcc atPCC campus for
PCC 100 year celebration on September 28, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
PCC 100th birthday celebration at Pasadena City College on September 28, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Ana (they/them)(left) Tyler (he/him) from PCC pride center on PCC campus for
PCC 100 year celebration on September 28, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
performers performing on PCC campus for
PCC 100 year celebration on September 28, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
performers performing on PCC campus for
PCC 100 year celebration on September 28, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
A family orders dessert from an ice cream truck at the PCC 100th birthday celebration at Pasadena City College on September 28, 2024.
Photographer & Gallery Editor at PCC Courier
With a passion for visual storytelling, my journey began with event photography in Russia.
After a break, I am now resuming my work, focusing on capturing the naturalness of moments and combining adventure with visual storytelling. I aim to participate in photojournalism awards and competitions, sharing compelling narratives with all audiences.
Latest posts by Anastasia Kiek
( see all)
