Pasadena City College celebrated its 100th anniversary on Saturday, September 28, with a grand Centennial Celebration. The event featured live performances, food trucks, and activities for all ages, bringing together alumni, students, staff, and the local community to honor PCC’s rich history and contributions to education.

The celebration highlighted the college’s legacy of academic excellence and community engagement, with special recognition of its impact over the past century. It was a day of reflection, joy, and anticipation for the next 100 years of PCC’s continued service.

