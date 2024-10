Share:

The 6th Annual Pasadena ARTWalk, held on September 21st and 22nd, 2024, showcased over 180 artisans in Playhouse Village. Attendees explored a vibrant mix of handmade artistry, including visual art, photography, fashion, and jewelry.

Captured by PCC Courier photographers, this gallery highlights the excitement of the event, celebrating creativity and community spirit. Relive the unforgettable moments through our curated photos!

