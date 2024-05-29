Share:

Amidst a sea of unnecessary sequels and remakes that are being overwhelmingly released this year, director and co-writer George Miller returns to the dunes of the Wasteland with “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” a prequel to the 2015 film, “Mad Max: Fury Road.” Despite the newest installation in the “Mad Max” franchise not hitting as hard as its predecessor, “Furiosa” is a brilliant exploration of the titular character while providing a larger scope of the world in this series and delivering jaw-dropping moments sprinkled throughout the film.

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” is split into five chapters, commencing with the titular character’s life as a child when she was abducted by warlord Dementus and his group of followers. The story then catches up to her early adulthood where she seeks vengeance on those who stole everything from her and is caught in the middle of a power struggle between Dementus and the notorious tyrant Immortan Joe.

One of the biggest strengths of “Furiosa” is found in how the film takes the time to properly build the rest of the world in this series. Even though it serves as a direct prequel to the events of “Fury Road,” the newest film in the series takes a departure at an unexpectedly slower pacing than what is usually anticipated of a highly intense non-stop action film. Not to say that this slower pacing is a criticism, instead, it works in this film’s favor as it allows audiences to breathe in this film and absorb more of the Wasteland that has not been seen before. Locations that were once mentioned like the Bullet Farm and Gastown are now shown various times which establishes a more lively presence of the series’ world while introducing characters outside of the Citadel setting.

“Furiosa” showcases all-around great performances by every cast member regardless of their assigned roles, including Alyla Browne who played the child version of Furiosa and executed an incredible performance that captured the character’s anger and strength even at a young age. Anya Taylor-Joy who played the adult version of Furiosa and Chris Hemsworth who played Dementus, both delivered some of the best performances in their career, leaving lasting impressions in the series in terms of acting. Despite Taylor-Joy having a small amount of dialogue, she makes up for it through her facial expressions, perfectly portraying her immense anger simply through her eyes. At moments, several of Taylor-Joy’s line deliveries resemble Charlize Theron’s portrayal of Furiosa. Hemsworth arguably delivers his best performance to date, reminding audiences that he can play a sadistic villain turned up a notch similar to his performance in “Bad Times at the El Royale.” He plays Dementus with a wide range of going from an energetic overconfident ruler who believes the world belongs to him to a pathetic manchild who desperately holds onto any last bit of power he can.

Miller and his other several co-writers are well-known for not placing the primary focus on the protagonists in the “Mad Max” films but on the world around them. This dates back to “Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior” and even “Fury Road” where Max himself is dragged to situations in the Wasteland without ever receiving a full background lesson on his origin. These same methods are applied in “Furiosa,” while we see her grow from childhood to early adulthood, her growth is more within how she grows and adapts to the harsh soulless environment that surrounds her. The Wasteland grows along with her as we see it from different points in time, Furiosa learns how to survive and fight back in these treacherous territories. “Furiosa” is more of an odyssey, whereas “Fury Road” dives face-front in the action from the beginning.

The “Mad Max” series is well-known for its astonishing action set pieces, with “Furiosa” delivering masterful action sequences that are breathtaking to experience, mainly with the Bullet Farm fight and the scene where Furiosa steps inside the black hot rod, both moments fueled with pure adrenaline. However, other action sequences feel devoid of the spectacle action pieces that transpired in “Fury Road.” Many of the War Rig battle scenes in this film feel a bit empty as if the stakes were lower in this film even though countless characters were killed in these fights. One note is that Tom Holkenborg, a well-known composer who is also known as Junkie XL, is missing from scoring some of these action sequences. Holkenborg’s score is found in a few scenes where his score aligns with either the intensity or emotional moments. In “Fury Road,” much of the music and score are blasting continuously which fuels the intensity in many scenes when needed. Another note is that this film seems more reliant on the use of VFX, of course, “Fury Road” does include a decent amount of VFX and CGI for certain elements but most of the film tends to rely on practical effects. Not many of the visual effects in “Furiosa” look out of place as Miller has a signature visual flair where his visual effects in his films appear “cheesy.”

What does stay in tune with the franchise’s prior success is the exceptional film editing done by Margaret Sixel, previous editor of “Fury Road” and wife of George Miller, Sixel is this time joined with Eliot Knapman on editing “Furiosa.” Sixel previously won the Academy Award for Best Film Editing in 2016 for “Fury Road.” Once again, the film editing is a true standout in this film’s success with scenes not feeling out of place even for the bizarreness enrooted in the “Mad Max” series. The decision to split the film into five chapters works in the film’s favor as the story progressively follows Furiosa’s growth and the events that transpire in the Wasteland’s ever-growing tensions.

Even as a prequel, the film does not fully flesh out some of Furiosa’s relationships with characters that she is already familiar with in “Fury Road.” In particular, Furiosa’s conversations with Immortan Joe are limited as most of his responses to her are growls. Nonetheless, the film could have included more moments between Furiosa and Immortan Joe as it would amplify the betrayal Joe felt when Furiosa broke his trust.

Few characters feel out of place and don’t serve a true purpose in the film’s story, mainly with the inclusion of Praetorian Jack, played by Tom Burke. Though Burke does a great performance, his chemistry with Taylor-Joy is not convincing enough of the kindling romance that the story alludes to. Only at the end of the film does a sense of credibility in romantic tension arise between Jack and Furiosa which is then cut short.

Regardless of the flaws that present themselves, Miller perfectly demonstrates how to install a prequel into a film series that serves a purpose. The question asked at the end scene of “Fury Road” is answered throughout this film, “Where must we go…we who wander this Wasteland in search of our better selves?” Furiosa answers this question not as a symbol of vengeance, but as a symbol of hope. A destined hero who puts her life before others, never throwing herself into a pit of selfishness and greed for revenge like Dementus. “Furiosa” is a perfect example of how to craft a prequel film and a new installation in a large franchise without feeling oversaturated in too many concepts thrown at once.

