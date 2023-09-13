Pasadena City College’s campus is alive with the sound of music, but it’s not just a singular song that defines our student body. It’s a mix of diverse music tastes from classic rock anthems to contemporary pop ballads, which are all assembled into an official playlist with something for everyone, that recognizes individuality here at PCC.

With the collaboration of many different students, we were able to create a playlist featuring their favorite songs at this moment in time.

Sophomore Sonny Sluiter sat down with me to share a few of his favorite songs and what they mean to him.

Some of his top songs at the moment are “Crazy on You” by Heart and “One of These Nights” by the Eagles. “My dad is a music producer, so I feel like I’ve really enjoyed and listened to music differently my whole life,” Sluiter said. “He’s worked with bands like Heart and Weezer which I find super awesome and it’s definitely affected my music taste. I just really love the musicianship in both of them and they both have such great singers, they’re just classics honestly and you can’t go wrong with them.”

Becca Mejia, a nursing major, shared that her favorite songs right now are “lacy” or “bad idea right?”, from the new Olivia Rodrigo album “GUTS”.

“I really enjoy her writing style and her songs are super relatable like being a young girl,” Mejia said. “There’s one lyric in her song “teenage dream” where she says, ‘got your whole life ahead of you, you’re only nineteen but I fear that they already got all the best parts of me,’ that just hits so hard being 19 and figuring out what I want to do.”

Meanwhile, PCC students and friends Nolan Diradoorian and Brendan Miller share their opposite music tastes. Diradoorian enjoys more of a hip-hop vibe with some of his favorite songs right now being “Righteous Minds” by Joey Bada$$, and “Int’l Players Anthem” by UGK ft. Outkast. Miller, on the other hand, enjoys more rock and roll. His favorites right now are “Time” by Pink Floyd and “Pictures of You” by The Cure.

“I just got to see them live in May and they were so good. I’ve loved them for so long and they were even better live. I’ve listened to The Cure with my family my whole life so it was kinda surreal to be able to go with all of them and see them in person,” Miller said, gushing over The Cure.

“Even though we don’t always listen to the same stuff all the time, we really do enjoy each other’s music tastes,” Diradoorian said, “And that’s kinda the fun part about music, connecting over different songs and learning.”

To listen to the songs shared by the students here and more, click here to access the exclusive PCC playlist on Spotify along with the Courier Podcast, “Let’s Talk: A Podcast by The Courier”

Thank you to all the PCC students who contributed to this playlist.

Hilary Ung, 19, “Enchanted” by Taylor Swift and “Eyes Wide Shut” by Avril Lavigne, Illenium and Travis Barker

Tien Lara, 23, “The Way Life Goes” by Lil Uzi Vert and “SDP Interlude” by Travis Scott

Audrey Morales, 19, “the grudge” by Olivia Rodrigo, “In Your Love” by Tyler Childers, and “Crave” by Paramore

Hannah Castillo, 20, “Again” by Noah Cyrus, and “Long Way 2 Go” by Cassie

Kyla Daniela, 19, “Celia’s Dream” by Slowdive and “Jewel” by The Cranes

Sonny Sluiter, 20, “Crazy on You” by Heart and “One of These Nights” by The Eagles

Becca Meija, 19, “lacy” and “bad idea right?” by Olivia Rodrigo

Nolan Diradoorian, 19, “Righteous Minds” by Joey Bada$$ and “Int’l Players Anthem” by UGK ft. Outkast

Brendan Miller, 21, “Time” by Pink Floyd and “Pictures of You” by The Cure

Playlist: