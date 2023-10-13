Friday the 13th has long been considered an ominous and spooky date, filled with anxieties about bad luck and misfortune. This superstitious paranoia, known as “paraskevidekatriaphobia,” is deeply rooted in history as old as time. As we approach spooky season, let’s get into the origins of Friday the 13th’s fascinating mix of myths, legends, and cultural beliefs.

One theory traces the fear of this day back to ancient Norse mythology. In Norse folklore, it is believed that 12 gods were having a dinner party in Valhalla when Loki, the god of mischief, crashed the party uninvited, making a total of 13 guests. Chaos and destruction ensued, and it was then that people associated the number 13 with ill luck.

Another theory links Friday the 13th’s unlucky presence to Christianity, as the crucifixion of Jesus Christ is recorded to have occurred on a Friday. Mix that with the 13 people at the Last Supper, and you have a recipe for disaster.

The interest in Friday the 13th has spanned for decades, even causing clubs to be formed around it.

The 13 Club, also known as the Thirteen Club, was a social organization that gained popularity during the late 19th century in the United States. Its primary purpose was to challenge and debunk the superstitions surrounding the number 13 and the dreaded date of Friday the 13th. This club was part of a broader movement during that era aimed at rationalism and the rejection of irrational beliefs.

The 13 Club held regular meetings, dinners, and gatherings on Friday the 13th, where they deliberately broke mirrors, walked under ladders, and conducted various activities that were considered unlucky. The members would often dine together at a table set for 13 people, purposefully tempting fate. They saw their actions as a form of protest against the prevailing superstitions and as a way to demonstrate that there was no inherent malevolence associated with the number 13 or the date.

Today, Friday the 13th remains a day of superstition and myth and has arguably made a unique reputation for itself. People across the globe are hyper-aware of this date, avoiding things such as black cats, ladders, and mirrors to fend off any potential misfortune. Some people even go as far as skipping important events or work altogether on this day, just to be on the safe side.

“I feel like that stuff is not true, like all the talks of bad things happening on Friday the 13th,” said PCC student Anias Romero. “I don’t know though, some of my friends are that way and they are super scared of the day. I feel like bad days like that just depend on your mindset.”

The day has truly become a pop culture phenomenon, with a series of horror films named after it. Thanks to the 80s, the fictional horror film icon Jason Voorhees who famously dons a hockey mask, has become synonymous with the day in the world of horror fanatics from the classic film, “Friday the 13th.” The legendary franchise has become so immensely popular that there have been a whopping total of 12 “Friday the 13th” movies made.

But while many dread the day, others find it fascinating. Some people surprisingly anticipate it all year long. While it is traditionally a day of misfortune, some believe that getting a tattoo on Friday the 13th is actually a symbol of luck.

Some local shops are embracing the fun of the day, and offering deals for those who are brave enough to leave their house on the doomed day. Hollywood’s Timeless Tattoo & Piercing is offering some spooky good deals. This Friday the 13th, the shop is offering $31 flash tats from 12-8 p.m. They’ll also be offering a $13 piercing special for $13 each from 7 to midnight.

Grey Theory Studio, a tattoo shop in Pasadena is also taking part in the fun. They are offering flash tattoos starting at $80 all day for walk-ins only.

“Yeah, I’ve never heard about getting a tattoo on Friday the 13th being lucky,” said film student Cooper Tai. “I’ve been looking to get some new ones though so I’ll look into it. I would love a discount.”

These are just a few of the many tattoo deals happening in the Los Angeles area this Friday.

Whether you spend your day inside watching movies to avoid the chaos, or choose to get out there and get a tattoo, have a safe and fun Friday the 13th this year!