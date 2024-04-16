Share:

Before Los Angeles was known for being the home of Hollywood and famous celebrities, it was home to many farmers and their produce. Now most of our farms are found in the IE and towards Ventura, giving many Angelenos an opportunity to take advantage of the locally sourced fruits and vegetables at their local farmer’s markets throughout the year.

While we’re blessed with fresh local produce year-round, few people actually experience getting to harvest their food themselves, not knowing it’s an experience they can have too. Many local family-run farms near Los Angeles offer customers the ability to go into their fields and pick their own produce, calling themselves “U-pick” farms.

As larger corporations continue to take over our food market, as well as a large percentage of farmland being sold off, we as consumers should make an effort to source our food locally and support our family-run businesses. Strawberry season officially began this month and will be going on until June, making it the perfect cheap activity to put on your summer bucket list. Whether you’re looking for the cutest place to take your latest Instagram photoshoot, some juicy and delicious strawberries, or just to support your local farmers, this is the place to find the top five best places to go strawberry picking this season.

Tanaka Farms is one of the few family-run farms still operating in Irvine since its creation in the 1940s. The farm has always been a hot spot for local produce, especially during strawberry season and in the last few decades has become a popular spot for school field trips. Tanaka Farms is a family business that’s been passed down through generations ever since its inception in the 40s and prides itself on longevity and high-quality produce. They offer over 60 different kinds of fruits and vegetables, as well as tours around the farm.

Cost: $20 per person Mon-Fri

$24 per person Sat-Sun + holidays

Free for children under 3

Free to Military service members (military ID needed)

Hours: 9 a.m – 5 p.m, Requires a reservation

Location: 5380 3/4 University Dr, Irvine, CA 92612

The McGrath family has been farming on the coast of Southern California for five generations with the holdings now split between four siblings. McGrath Farms’ goal is to produce high-quality organic fruits and vegetables to feed their community with. They are known for growing a wide variety of organic fruits and vegetables, as well as flowers and their own wine.

Cost: Unknown

Hours: 10 a.m- 5 p.m Tues – Sat, 11 a.m – 4 p.m Sun,

Reservations are necessary

Location: 1012 W Ventura Blvd, Camarillo, CA 93010

Manassero Farms have been around since 1922, making it just over 100 years old and it’s obvious why it’s lasted so long. Manassero Farms are a well-loved staple of Orange County and are known for the charming and quaint feel that you get while exploring. Beyond their wonderful produce, they’re also known for their pick-your-own herb garden, wide varieties of jellies and jams, and their other handmade goodies.

Cost: $12.50 per person

Hours: Mon-Sat 9 a.m – 5 p.m, Sun 9:30 a.m – 4:30 p.m,

Requires reservations

Location: 33 Irvine Valley Irvine, CA 92618

Family Farms (Chino)

Family Farms in Chino is the only one on this list that’s technically more of a stand than a full farm, but it still deserves a place on this list nonetheless. This Latino family-produced stand offers a wide variety of fruits as well as chocolate covered strawberries if you’re not interested in picking anything yourself. This is one of the few on the list that doesn’t require a reservation and it’s one of the cheapest by far. They may be smaller than others on the list, but they’re definitely worth checking out.

Cost: $10 per person

Hours: 8 a.m – 6 p.m Sun- Mon

Location: 13406 Cypress Ave, Chino, CA 91710

Underwood Family Farms

Underwood Family Farm is probably the one with the most to offer on this list besides strawberry picking. Underwood Family Farms offers berry picking, farm tours, animal shows, and offers their own farmer’s market to shop at. They regularly hold events on their farm as well, often around the holidays and early spring. Underwood Family Farm is probably the most ideal farm for children and families looking for some outside activities.

Cost: $2.99 per pound

Hours: 9 a.m – 6 p.m Mon-Sun

Location: 5696 East Los Angeles Avenue Somis, CA 93066

