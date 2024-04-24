Share:

Tucked away on the now barren Facebook feed that’s filled with people I knew over a decade ago, but no longer keep in touch with is a button for the best items for sale in your community which the site was never built for. The Facebook marketplace is your one-stop shop for vintage goods, used furniture, art, and some really weird stuff if you’re lucky.

Facebook as a social media site has been on the decline for years. As their user base grows to an exclusively older demographic, there isn’t much content for younger generations to engage with. Facebook’s marketplace launched in 2016 as a way to streamline the buying and selling that was already occurring on Facebook groups. Visually, it was more user-friendly and trustworthy than other websites such as Craigslist as it links to buyers and sellers’ personal Facebook pages and provides a constant stream of recommended items based on your search history.

Since its launch, I have become deeply addicted to the marketplace. I’m on it 1-5 times a day. If I need something specific, I might check it multiple times an hour. When I moved to Los Angeles and needed to furnish a whole apartment, I probably never closed the app. I haven’t updated my profile picture in four years, but I am always browsing the marketplace.

The Los Angeles marketplace is truly something special. Perhaps it is the proximity to Hollywood, LA’s love for flea markets, the transplants who move here and soon leave, or the collection of rich people who call this city their home. Whatever it is, I’d argue LA has the best marketplace in the nation. It is extremely active with listings for any taste and style. It’s also incredible browsing for vintage. When I lived in Seattle, furniture labeled mid-century modern was something cheaply recreated from Target. In LA, it will be authentically labeled with the specific designer mentioned in the listing.

For those new to the marketplace, there are a few hidden rules if you want to secure a buyer’s win. First, don’t get scammed. This is an obvious rule but it’s common enough in the marketplace that you will almost always interact with it when you buy or sell. Because of recent scams, I don’t use Zelle and only pay in cash or with Venmo when exchanging an item in person. If either a buyer or seller is turning down cash, it’s a red flag.

Second, browse with intention. The algorithm is more exciting when it knows your taste and what you’re looking for. Fill the search bar with a bunch of styles and items you’re interested in. Your feed will be constantly refreshed with items that might have been newly listed which gives you a higher chance to haggle and beat others interested in the sale.

Finally, if you see something you like, jump on it fast and don’t use the automated message Facebook gives you to inquire about an item. If it’s a good deal, demand that you can pick it up as soon as possible. I got my office chair for $40 because I said I had cash and could be there in 20 minutes. The guy selling it told me he got dozens of messages but liked that I could be there within the hour of his post.

Looking for items this way is more tedious than just buying something new. Similar to using thrift stores or flea markets, you’ll dig through a lot of trash and it’ll take up a lot of time. But when it comes to specifically shopping for furniture, the marketplace always seems worth the effort. In an article last year from the Washington Post, they discussed how most furniture today is so cheaply made because of the journey it needs to take from overseas production. Items today are built to be as lightweight as possible using rubber wood with glued-on veneer which will quickly break down over time. Buying something used and older is an investment for durability and less waste as a consumer.

My favorite marketplace win is a glass-top mid-century coffee table that has open sides to fill with books and magazines. I was probably searching for weeks non-stop until I saw the listening an hour away in Anaheim. I told the seller I would leave immediately and would pay in cash. Within three hours of seeing the post, the table was in my living room. It makes my apartment look like I have West Elm money when I really have the budget of patience and determination to get what I want. If you are curating a space of your own and the time on your hands, the Facebook marketplace is a low-cost interior designer’s dream come true.

