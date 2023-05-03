By: , and Posted on

On a special episode of the podcast, David and Sol are joined by news editor Seamus to discuss the behind the scenes on recent reporting by The Courier on the recent divides on the PCC Board of Trustees over the Superintendent’s contract and issues other PCC groups are bringing to the Trustees.

The two stories that are referenced in this episode:

https://www.pcccourier.com/main-story/board-president-accused-of-attempting-to-terminate-superintendent-president.html

https://www.pcccourier.com/main-story/superintendent-presidents-contract-negotiations-cause-board-division.html

Sol Rodriguez
Latest posts by Sol Rodriguez (see all)
Categories: Top Stories, Media, Podcast: Courier Convos

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.