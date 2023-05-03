On a special episode of the podcast, David and Sol are joined by news editor Seamus to discuss the behind the scenes on recent reporting by The Courier on the recent divides on the PCC Board of Trustees over the Superintendent’s contract and issues other PCC groups are bringing to the Trustees.

The two stories that are referenced in this episode:

https://www.pcccourier.com/main-story/board-president-accused-of-attempting-to-terminate-superintendent-president.html

https://www.pcccourier.com/main-story/superintendent-presidents-contract-negotiations-cause-board-division.html