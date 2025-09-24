Share:

Need a Pilates studio to start empowering you before a busy day or a nice workout after a long day of class? Enter your productive wellness era at WundaBar Pilates studio at the shops on Lake Avenue. Established in 2011 by a California native and celebrity fitness trainer, Amy Jordan, members can use state-of-the-art, patented workout machinery. Girl Boss! Pilates was created decades ago by Joseph Pilates; however, Jordan wanted to update the reformer machine to have an all-in-one system that allows an easier transition between exercises. For those worrisome and intimidated by starting their fitness journey, Wunda Bar offers a free, complimentary class.

“If you’re brand new to pilates, take the introduction class, talk to the teachers after class, and talk about your fitness goals,” says manager and instructor Hilary.

After several soccer injuries in her teens and full-time shifts doing remote work, she started doing pilates to improve her posture and flexibility over the years.

“Pilates is restorative. It’s meant to heal from strenuous activities,” Hilary states.

It’s the perfect workout meant to transform your body and regain its strength. With physical improvement comes emotional restoration and connection. The studio is open to all genders; however, it has become popular among women of all ages. Pilates has become a safe space for women who want to begin working out and change up their lifestyle.

“What made me interested in managing and instructing a pilates studio is creating a community, having the ability to be a part of the female wellness movement,” said Hilary.

Whether you are a Pasadena native or a commuter from another city, going to the studio would be a great chance to make those bonds with people. It’s a place to meet those who might have similar fitness goals, or someone to accompany you through the challenging exercises.

This past year a few micro fitness influencers have been facing backlash for making Tik Tok videos about their stance on excluding people from the pilates whether it be because of their body type, race, and class. Women are often found to struggle finding spaces that are socially safe for them and feel like they can fit in. More people are encouraged to go to these studios to find those who have aligned lifestyles and have that connection despite differences.

For students who want to balance school, wellness, and have a job on the side, WundaBar is currently looking for a part-time front desk person. Just email hilarys@wundabar.com.

