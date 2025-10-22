Share:

The ever-growing crowd of students filing into the Creveling Lounge engulfed the room with a steady buzz of chatter and curiosity. Just outside the room’s double doors, a long line of incoming attendees stretched down the hallway, wrapping around a corner, to check in for PCC’s very first Internship Fair.

Aware of the high demand of students interested in translating their skills into practical experience, Internship Developers Noel Gonzalez and Isabel Ochoa understood the need to host an event where students could network, ask questions, and explore career options.

“Holding an internship fair specifically catered towards community college students is important because oftentimes, they [students] are often overlooked in favor of peers from four-year institutions,” Gonzalez said. “For community college students, opportunities like these are powerful moments of access and connection, allowing employers to engage with some of the most hardworking, diverse, and resilient talent in higher education.”

Organized on October 9, the Internship Fair featured employers from varying professional backgrounds who were actively recruiting for their Spring or Summer 2026 internship opportunities. The different career industries consisted of STEM, Arts & Entertainment, Business, Education, Public Service, and more.

After checking in, students received a card presenting a map key of all the participating employer organizations and where each was tabling throughout the lounge.

The event featured ten employer organizations, which included Coffee With a Cause, Dreamworks, Foothill Workforce Development Board, Health Career Connection, Hixon Teacher Preparation Program, Huntington Medical Research Institutes, LAist, Los Angeles County Department of Human Resources, Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, and Micro Nano Technology Education Center.

In addition to the employer organizations tabling at the fair, students were also able to receive on-the-spot hiring tips and preparation tools from the Freeman Career Center tables and Career Counseling Corner.

In between the flurry of elevator pitches and rapport, potential interns eagerly flocked from table to table to chat with the various companies and non-profit organizations.

Like many students hungry for job experience, PCC student Rosalyn Luu found the fair to be a great way to stay informed about open career opportunities within her reach.

“I got to meet with some of the representatives of the LA County Department of Human Resources, and I thought my conversation with them was very valuable because I got to find out about some student worker positions that I can take there,” Luu said. “I’m probably going to follow up with them again about their opportunities.”

For PCC student Amanda Lin, who attended the fair in search of landing an opportunity, Lin left the event appreciating the on-campus job opportunities she was provided with by the Foothill Workforce Development Board.

“I know these days trying to find an internship is super difficult,” Lin said. “So, I appreciate that [different organizations] are here on campus and [how] PCC really cares about their students enough to, you know, create this event and help us out.”

For those who weren’t able to attend the fair or talk to the specific tabling organization they wanted to, you can find their information here.

Coffee with a Cause

Coffee With A Cause is a social enterprise designed to empower Transitional Age Youth —ages 16 to 24— who have experienced foster care, homelessness, or justice involvement. Through their Ready, Set, Hire program, they provide paid internships, one-on-one mentorship, and soft skills training that prepare youth for self-sustaining jobs. Their interns are placed in real-world environments through partnerships with local employers across a wide range of industries, including coffee, fitness, dog care, retail, landscaping, and construction.

For more information, go to the Coffee with a Cause website.

Dreamworks

DreamWorks is one of the world’s leading producers of high-quality, award-winning, animated films and series, reaching consumers around the globe. Their 10-week, paid internships are designed for current college students or recent graduates looking to get a jumpstart in the animation industry. With their tri-annual internship program, internships are offered in Spring, Summer, and Fall, with positions offered in feature/TV animation production, CFX/FX, marketing, music, and much more.

For more information, go to the DreamWorks website.

Foothill Workforce Development Board | Regional Equity Work Experience Program

The Foothill Workforce Development Board, in partnership with Pasadena City College (PCC) Freeman Career Center, offers its Work Experience Program for Fall 2025. Their 8-week, paid work-based learning opportunity allows students to gain valuable experience in roles related to their major while earning stipends and incentives for completing their programs of study. Note: They cannot guarantee the availability of roles for every major and/or field of interest.

For more information, go to the Freeman Career Center website or email Job Developer Gerardo Garcia at ggarcia211@pasadena.edu.

Health Career Connection

HCC empowers undergraduate students and recent graduates from underrepresented populations in health leadership to choose and successfully pursue health careers that best suit their talents, passions, and goals. Through their full-time, 10-week paid summer internships, students can gain real-world exposure, public health experience, mentorship, skills, and networking opportunities to develop as a health equity champion.

For more information, go to the Health Career Connections website.

Hixon Teacher Preparation Program

Hixon Teacher Preparation offers various resources and support services to PCC students who are aspiring educators, including opportunities for paid internships. Through these internships, apprenticeships, and more, students gain real-world skills and abilities to work with today’s youth.

For more information, go to the campus’s Child Development Center on Monday through Thursday from 9 am-3 pm with questions or email at hixonteacherprep@pasadena.edu.

Huntington Medical Research Institutes

Huntington Medical Research Institutes (HMRI) is an independent, non-profit medical research organization that focuses on innovative biomedical research to create a future world free from heart and brain disorders. The HMRI Student Internship Program aims to provide current high school, undergraduate, and graduate aspiring scientists with a year-long experience in the research environment. Offering different research programs of interest, aspiring interns may select between neurosciences, cardiovascular signaling, cardiovascular injury, and much more.

For more information, go to the Huntington Medical Research Institute‘s website and email education@hmri.org for questions.

LAist

LAist is an independent, nonprofit newsroom that is also home to L.A.’s largest NPR station broadcasting at 89.3 FM. Their paid summer internship opportunities, ranging from 6 to 8 weeks, are made for college students or recent graduates who want to learn the real-world demands of working in an award-winning public media newsroom. They aim to provide a meaningful experience for the intern and LAist and are seeking interns interested in digital news, radio news production, audience engagement, community engagement, podcasting, live events, and data journalism.

For more information, go to the LAist website or email Community Engagement Administrator Nubia Perez at nubia.perez@laist.com.

Los Angeles County Department of Human Resources

The Los Angeles County (LA County) government is one of the largest and most complex local governments in the United States, providing a wide range of public services to Angelenos across the county. From public health to social services to transportation, the LA County Department of Human Resources sets out to attract, develop, and retain a talented, engaged, and diverse workforce passionate about public service. Their Student Worker Program and specialized internships, such as their Career Development Internship Program, aspire to provide students and at-risk youth with entry-level job experience to prepare them for full-time positions.

For more information, go to the LA County Department of Human Resources website.

Los Angeles Department of Water & Power

Declined for an interview.

Micro Nano Technology Education Center

The Micro Nano Technology Education Center, a National Science Foundation Advanced Technical Education Center, aims to increase technical education programs in Micro- and Nanotechnology. The MNT-EC provides cross-disciplinary programs in nanotech, photonics, nanobio, materials science, semiconductor fabrication, and much more. Through enhancing the quality of education for community college students, they intend to prepare students to become highly skilled technicians who enter the workforce ready to contribute to the growing fields of micro and nano technologies. For more information, go to the Careers in Tech website or email Chemistry Professor Jared Ashcraft at jmashcroft@pasadena.edu. There is a 100% acceptance rate into the program for any PCC student who emails Professor Ashcraft.

