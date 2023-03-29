After 18 years, two additional remakes, and a load of spin-offs, Capcom has finally released “Resident Evil 4” and with it, has once again revitalized the survival horror genre. Capcom started its remake trend in 2019 with their remaster of “Resident Evil 2,” which they continued with 2020’s “Resident Evil 3.”

The game follows the exact same story as the original, making it easy for people to jump in whether they’ve played the original or not. Eight years after the events of “Resident Evil 2,” and the destruction of fictional Raccoon City, Leon S. Kennedy is tasked with rescuing the President’s daughter from a religious cult in Spain.

Despite only being hardly a week old as of publishing, I’ve clocked 26 hours as per Steam’s in-game tracking. With not just one but two complete playthroughs in that amount of time. Suffice it to say, the game rocks.

Instead of reinventing the wheel, Capcom chose to take the already phenomenal base of the 2005 original and simply build on top of it. The game shakes off the clunkiness and grime of the 2000s in favor of the modern delicacies of graphical fidelity and smooth controls.

The game has a much clearer and cleaner atmosphere and color palette. Small things like this perfectly emphasize the eeriness of this village trapped in time. The village still shares some of the brown but mixes in oranges and yellows to make the environment pop out, but still, be muted at the same time. Contrast that with the Castle portion which uses a warmer palette to highlight the regal side of the area. These changes also lend themselves to a clearer focus on the horror aspect as well. Areas have been completely revamped to suit this new style and help it fit in better with its more horror-oriented counterparts.

Despite this being an entirely single-player adventure, the main allure for anyone is the high amount of replayability. From 100% playthroughs to playing on higher difficulties not just for the challenge but for the highest honor the game can give out, the S+ rank as well. This game rewards players for constant replayability.

The gameplay is also fresh, keeping the core shooting style with a brand-new melee and parrying system. This gives players the ability to counter incoming attacks and do a melee move that makes every encounter a joy to play through. There’s simply no greater feeling than parrying an ax that was thrown from an infected across the room, and then round-housing them into the pavement.

Another fantastic mechanic that makes its return is the attaché case, which absolutely shouldn’t be as satisfying as it is to micromanage. Everything that goes into it can be moved at your own discretion leading to a Tetris-like minigame that is incredibly cathartic no matter what point of the game you are in.

While a major change from the original, the removal of tank controls makes this game incredibly fluid and engaging to play. In layman’s terms, tank controls give the player a semi-stationary camera and allow movements along the Y-axis as opposed to a full 360-degree movement like most modern titles. This singular change is one of the biggest, and absolutely needed for this remake. Every area in this game is huge and is meant to be moved around in, and this gives you the control to make every scenario your own.

One of the game’s largest mechanics is the AI partner in Ashley Graham, the President’s daughter. Ashley is incredibly responsive, constantly bobbing and weaving out of your way to prevent herself from being caught. Her presence adds another layer to every situation that constantly keeps you on your toes.

While the main game takes about 15 hours from start to finish, it is a thrill ride the entire way through. Every set piece is exhilarating and captures the magic of what made people love the original in every way.

“Resident Evil 4” can be played on Xbox Series X|S, PS4/5, and PC and is a perfect game for die-hard “Resident Evil” fans and casual players alike.