As a student, you’re probably running late and food is low on your priority list. Being hungry on campus can be distracting to say the least. Student’s with low funds and short on time have a few options to satisfy their hunger. Most of the time, the body craves the nutrients provided by a well balanced meal, but for someone short on time and on a small budget this can be an almost impossible feat to accomplish. Here are a few recommendations for food that students can access on foot from campus.

4.)Pizza Man (1306 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91106)

Mini Special is a 6” pizza with up to six toppings and a soda for $8.00, although Jon Tarvirdian, the owner, doesn’t speak Spanish and will tell you up front, hopefully one of his employees will assist you. The storefront is walking distance from PCC, if you are craving a pizza, wings, or a salad it can provide a spot away from campus to take a little break.

“We have a special if students come in a group for $12.99 for a large pizza with 3 toppings.” Jon Tarvirdian said.

3.) Jack in the Box (1415 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91106)

Right across PCC’s main campus, Jack in the Box might be the easiest answer to sudden hunger. A jumbo jack meal is around $5.99 plus tax and comes with an order of small fries and a small soft drink, if you’re hungry and still need some cash for parking it appears this is the deal for you.

“My favorite are tiny tacos from Jack in the Box,” PCC President Erika Endrijonas said. “I prefer the kind where I can have the container there with the sauce as I’m driving home.”

At any given time you can see students walking around campus eating tacos, as it seems to be a campus favorite.

2.) Carl’s Jr. (1465 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91106)

Similar to most fast food burger spots, but also right across the street from campus is Carl’s Jr. The Beyond Famous Star is a non meat option for students trying to stray away from meat for religious or dietary reasons. Although pricey, it is a good imitation of the real thing. Its regular meat menu can be a staple to a students diet because of the specials they offer, currently their Gold Digger Double Cheeseburger Combo is under $10, which can sustain even the hungriest students.

“I eat it a lot because it’s good, it’s conveniently close, and I usually always spend less than ten dollars,” PCC student Ryan Hitzel said.

1.) Chipotle (1687 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91106)

Chipotle seems to be the spiciest choice for PCC students when craving Mexican food. With customized bowls, burritos, or salads a student can get almost exactly what they want for under $10. You just can’t ask for guacamole because it’s an extra $2.55 unless you get the vegetarian options which already come with guac. It can be a nice change from the monotonous hamburger stands that surround campus.

“This is my first time trying it and I’m surprised that it’s actually really good,” PCC student, Hannah Tamayo said. “The reason why I tried it is because one of my favorite bands, BTS, tried it, and I was curious about how it tastes.”

In the end students do not have any options on campus, as Covid has changed the lifestyle for students and thrust them into the neighboring businesses, which can be both a good thing and a bad thing. Overall there were no real complaints, as it seems as if students do not know any better as, the past two years under covid restrictions have made it difficult to have a meal with a schoolmate or colleague, which can be a great incentive to even giving into hunger. Knowing what your options are can be a great way to create a routine or tradition for students and their comrades on campus, making the best of this trial period we call “Post Covid.”