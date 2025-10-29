Share:

On October 20th, students filled the Black Student Success Center for fresh acai, also sitting down at tables littered with papers, pens, and art supplies in the quad, ready to create something that expressed who they were, or wanted to be. . Melanin Monday, a series of events that the BSSC holds, invites students of all backgrounds to come together and celebrate community. The different events allow for creativity and culture to intersect with the variety of students that may not feel otherwise seen. Black students are especially invited to celebrate their identity and connect with people who look like them, and these events are a great way to find people they can unite.

At Pasadena City College, the Black student and faculty population is severely undersized. Yet we still find a way to make connections and form a community, no matter how many of us there are, with events like Melanin Monday put on by the Black Student Success Center. Kailani Possible, a student worker for the BSSC, emphasized the importance of including other ethnicities as well.

“One thing to just let everybody know that every day, Black History Day, but also, we all have melanin, so it’s for everyone and not just Black people,” said Possible.“It’s to celebrate us, but it is a reminder that everybody is a part of Melanin Monday because it’s something that we all have.”

The event had 2 parts. You would start by writing a letter to your future self, giving time for self-reflection and sowing seeds of future goals and aspirations. Then a pot and art materials would be provided so you could personalize your own flower pot. Students chose to show off their heritage using the different colors of the African American flag, along with the Mexican flag, to cover the custom pots. Students would have an un-be-leaf-able amount of seeds to choose from, along with some rich soil to get the seeds started right, along with their future goals and dreams.



The second part of Melanin Monday, students could enjoy some fresh acai bowls from Guatemala’s own Norman Frazier Jr., owner of Ubatuba Acai, which serves fresh acai that is from and prepared the same way it is eaten in Brazil. Students would get to choose from an aromatic assortment of different fruits to go along with the fresh acai while Mr.Frazier explained the superfruit complexities of the berry and other fruits. Students from different ethnicities were all gathered around to get some delicious acai and plant seeds of friendship, creating cultural bridges.

“It has a lot of vitamin C. And so when it keeps your immune system, a lot of injured reserve players in Brazil, you know how you get a tonsil, and they give you ice cream out here. But people in Brazil get hurt, they like it, because they get to get therapy, and they just have Acai ice cream,” said Fraizer Jr about the Acai berries.

These activities made for an eventual and deep-rooted self-reflection, and most importantly, they allowed students from different cultures to come together and learn more about themselves while enjoying cultural treats. Some students decided to stay after getting their treats, and pots stayed in the BSSC to study in the community environment that the team at PCC’s BSSC has tried so hard to cultivate.

“Just really having, like, our presence here on campus, like, having a community and space where we can really all be together and just be in community and study with one another, too,” saidJillian Reesell, resource advocate in the Black State of Success Center, about the importance of the space.

The Black Student Success Center has once again shown that even though the numbers may be small, the Black students at PCC can come together to have a big impact not only on our culture but also in meshing and mending other cultures together, helping form a better community here at PCC. After the recent events at PCC with the hate speech being written on walls and in the political climate, events like this are exactly what is needed to help bring students together.

