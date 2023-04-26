At a time or another, Angelenos have been privileged enough to set eyes upon the grandiose Pasadena Colorado Street Bridge while driving, walking, or in a print edition of a magazine. Sitting beautifully on Colorado Blvd, the bridge captures the historic pride of Pasadena and displays an exclusively classic ambiance of early Los Angeles.

While the bridge is a precious characteristic of Pasadena, it has gained a remarkably morbid reputation and has piqued nationwide interest for its dark past and rumored hauntings.

The bridge’s purpose was intended to serve as a smooth crossing for residents over the Arroyo Seco, a seasonally active body of water that flowed through a ravine converging the San Gabriel Mountains with the Los Angeles River. Prior to the bridge, residents tasked their horses and wagons to descend steep slopes and cross a much smaller wooden bridge, only to reach the west bank and climb through to the Eagle Rock Pass. As the turn of the century approached, early model automobiles would find it insuperable to merely attempt crossing over the Arroyo bed and its wet terrain.

The solution to construct a platform that extended former Colorado Street over the Arroyo Seco was a pioneer concept for the progression of Pasadena as a city. Designed in 1912 by engineers J.A.L. Waddell and John Drake Mercereau, the bridge was constructed over 18 months and completed in 1913. Horse carts carried materials down the pass, totaling 11,000 cubic yards of concrete and 600 tons of steel. The bridge spans a whopping length of 1,467.5 feet and a height of 148.5 feet, making it one of the largest concrete bridges of its time in Southern California. With a sloping designed structure and its 11 colossal arches, it was a feat of engineering that was adored by eyes everywhere.

Residents near and far gathered in celebration of the grand opening of the Colorado Street Bridge, but the triumph was abruptly hushed with an unprecedented monumental downfall. The nation was struck with the worst 10-year economic recession recorded in the history of America in 1929, the Great Depression. The economy catastrophically plummeted, leaving Americans from East to West plagued by foreclosure, repossession, unemployment, debt, hunger, and skyrocketing prices on basic necessities. By 1931, unemployment had reached 6 million Americans, spiraling many into desperation and hopelessness.

As a result, the Colorado Street bridge witnessed a wave of tragic suicides consequently to this time of despair. The first recorded suicide on the bridge was recorded in 1919, however, most of them occurred during the Depression. The substantial heaviness of the recession caused Angelenos to resort to the bridge with weakened spirits— some changing their minds and saving themselves, others choosing their fate at the top of the bridge and taking their lives. By this time, the bridge earned its nationwide reputation as the “suicide bridge.” There are an estimated 100 suicides that have occurred at the bridge, making it live up to its sinister nickname.

Strikingly, one of the most notable suicides in 1937 is that of Los Angeles mother Myrtle Ward, who climbed the bridge’s span and hurled her daughter off the edge, leaping to her own death shortly after. The 3-year-old child shockingly survived due to the trees catching her fall, but Ward instantly passed on impact. In a later interview, Ward’s mother-in-law confirmed she was brooding due to unemployment and financial strains.

The bridge’s morbid past has collected a reputation as one of the most infamous bridges in America, arguably in the world. At no surprise, nationwide rumors have stirred up claims that the bridge itself and the Arroyo Seco beneath are haunted by the spirits that may still wander the grounds. Locals know the bridge to harbor an eerie atmosphere and many avoid walking the structure at night.

“When people go to the bridge at night they say they can hear little whispers,” PCC student Adam Polanco said. “People get this feeling of fear when they get on the bridge. Me and my friends have been on that bridge at 3AM and it’s very spooky.”

While the tragic history of the bridge seems to begin with its existence, spiritual beliefs surrounding the area have been traced back far before construction was complete. The bridge hovers over the Arroyo Seco, near an area of land once inhabited by the indigenous Tongva Gabrielino tribe. Gabrielinos dwelled heavily on mythology, believing the water running through the ravine held spiritual powers. One of the prominent mythological figures of the Gabrielino tribe is the Tukupar Itar or the Sky Coyote. Being a trickster hero for the Gabrielino tribe, many believe the Sky Coyote’s spiritual presence still protects the land of the Arroyo Seco.

In 1981, the Colorado Street Bridge was listed in the National Register of Historic Places. With time, the bridge has faced many structural repairs and renovations. After years of erosion and the Loma Prieta earthquake of 1989, the bridge was closed for safety measures. There was a dire need for a complete reconstruction if the bridge would continue to be a landmark. In 1993, a $27 million reconstruction project was completed, reinforcing the stability and longevity of the bridge. Included in the plans was a motion to build suicide prevention railings which were installed with the reconstruction and still stand with the bridge today. In 2013, Pasadena installed signs along the bridge with messages of hope and resources for those who visit with uncertainty.

If you or anyone you know would like to receive help or information, click here for the Suicide Hotline and resources to help with mental health crises.