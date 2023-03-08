Mocktails are making a comeback in 2023! Mocktails are nonalcoholic versions of cocktails, often combining fruity notes over ice, or replicating your favorite alcoholic beverages. New ingredients allow mocktails to mimic the taste of alcohol without being alcoholic themselves, as nonalcoholic spirits stake their claim in today’s drinks.

Mocktails are perfect for those who are trying to stay sober, and are a great way to beat day drinking. Want a fancy drink without the buzz? Mocktails are perfect for social gatherings that you want to remember. Perfect for designated drivers too! You don’t have to miss out on all the fun to stay sober.

TikTok users are also big fans of mocktails, as many content creators are making new combinations of drinks using fresh herbs, crisp cucumbers, and ripe fruits– bonus points if they’re currently in season!

Mocktails can be fun, fruity, and fresh, but also can have a level of sophistication. Some people even opt to include mocktail options at weddings, graduations, and family gatherings.

Mocktails are notorious for being expensive at restaurants, so we recommend making them at home! And no, mocktails aren’t just juice over ice, but implement many different flavor components that truly elevate each drink.

Personally, I believe that the sunrise mocktail is a classic. Traditionally known as a tequila sunrise, this nonalcoholic version creates the perfect flavor composition. They’re a vibrant orange to red ombre, reflecting, as the name suggests, a sunrise. To make a sunrise mocktail, combine orange juice with grenadine, and nonalcoholic sparkling wine. They’re perfect for if you’re looking for a mimosa alternative without drinking plain juice.

Another favorite of mine is a cucumber mint cooler mocktail. This mocktail combines crisp cucumber with refreshing elements of mint. They serve this mocktail at California Pizza Kitchen, or you can make it right at home! This mocktail can be made from lemon juice, simple syrup, club soda, cucumber, and mint leaves for garnish. Resembling a sort of sparkling lemonade with a twist, this mocktail is definitely a crowd pleaser.

Here at PCC, Professor Coco Ramirez from our hospitality department created unique mocktails with the ingredients she had on hand.

She emphasized the importance of using cream for the Piña Colada Mix, or else the integrity of the drink wouldn’t work.

Mocktails are a delightful alternative to alcoholic beverages that bring a level of sophistication to one’s glass. Great for anyone looking for an alternative to drinking, mocktails come in every flavor, size, and style– whether you want a bitter drink resembling an alcoholic flare, or a sweet, fruity concoction, mocktails are perfect for every occasion.

Mai Tai Mix

12 oz OJ

5.75 oz Pi ña

1.88 oz orgeat

1.88 oz lime

Fresh mint for garnish

Piña Colada Mix

6 oz Pineapple Juice

3 oz Cream of Coconut

Orange for garnish

Cucumber Mint Cooler Mocktail

50g cucumber sliced

5 mint leaves

1 tsp simple syrup

2 tbsp lemon juice

200 mL club soda

Sunrise Mocktail