With a final score for the Lancers not surpassing 7 goals against the Chaffey Panthers on Oct 25, 2023, the PCC women’s water polo has a losing season, ending 0-12.

The players of the women’s water polo team spoke out about their losing season, and the fact that they expected at least one win this go around. Not a single win was had by the Lady Lancers, and the main talking point was the coaching and practice scheme.

“Our offense was way off, and we had a lot of new girls, and the beginning of the season was about teaching the new girls,” says Gloria Gray, the goalie of the Lancers. “I think we started the season at a disadvantage because four of our girls, this is their very first year, and I believe there was a lack of coaching for offense because we focused on defense more than anything else.”

Although some say defense is the best offense, without an offense to put up points, there’s very little chance of winning.

From the perspective of the top three players on the team, the season was more about coaching the new girls, and not focusing enough on the talent the team already had in the veteran players.

“I think our biggest hurt factor would probably be just where we decided to coach our teammates,” Katie Ward, the set defensive player said. “I think a term that is widely used in our team is ‘we coached from the bottom up’ when in reality, we should have been coaching from the top. We had so much to work on. We had people who were coming in having no experience in the pool, and that is insane for a collegiate athlete.”

The experienced players on the team took on the mantle of coaching the new girls, because unfortunately the coach wasn’t doing as much as was needed. The focus was on teaching these new athletes instead of making better those who had been playing for many years.

“There was a lack of authority,” Ward continues. “Our authority wasn’t our authority, and he (Coach Stoddard) wasn’t humbling us. There were many instances where in practice and in games, I personally stood up to my coach.”

Focus was on the defense and the newer athletes over the experienced athletes and the offense. During the matchup against Chaffey, a singular play was run and ended up with a point on the board for the girls. According to one of the players,there were no plays run other than this, and the girls put up no more than half of the other teams’ points in games this season.

“I think (our losing season) was because of a lack of players,” Set offense and scorer Luna Encinas said. “We iron manned, which is basically only having 7 players, which is what you need to play a game.”

When asked why the girls believed the practices were very defense-focused, Stoddard stated that it was due to the connection between the two lead players.

“We couldn’t get that chemistry going. We were clearly anchored with Gloria and Katie on defense.” Stoddard said. “We didn’t have the help from our seasoned players.”

With two of the most experienced girls on the offensive side of the ball out with injuries and being sick, the offense couldn’t get the ball rolling. Or splashing as it were.

Some players end up sick or injured, and that leaves even fewer players to play. Any team that has barely enough players to start a game without forfeiting, whether that be professional or collegiate, tends to have a struggle all season. It showed for the women’s team.

It was a very rough and very upsetting season for the girls due to what they said was a lack of proper coaching and authority, as well as a lack of players.