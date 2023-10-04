PCC’s Lancers faced heavy opposition in their Tuesday showing against the San Diego Miramar Jets, which ended in a 1-1 tie.

From the opening minutes it was clear that the Lancers were going to have a tough game. Miramar and PCC exchanged breakaway shots early on, with offensive plays going back and forth.

The Jets established a physical presence on the field quickly, their play more characterized by boxing out and body checking than it was by ball skills.

The Lancers’ defense showed its resolve in the first half, cutting off attacking angles and flooding the middle field, as they have done so well all season. However, the PCC offense was lacking in its usual success.

“Since they were aggressive the key was to keep composure,” said sophomore redshirt Riley Buck. “We had to play at our pace and work towards our style of play.”

The aggressive play of Miramar was obviously frustrating the Lancers, who were having trouble passing and getting shots on goal.

The first half ended 0-0, PCC being out shot 7-5 by the visiting team.

The second period showed more promise for the Lancers, being more aggressive in their attacks, while staying away from the shoving match that the Jets desired.

“I told the team (at halftime) to spend more time on the ball,” head coach Terry Soelberg. “Our strength is in our skills so we needed to stop engaging with them and play less zone.”

But as the half continued so did Miramar’s traction offensively, resulting in a 79th minute goal.

Down 1-0 with just over 10 minutes of game time, the fire was ignited for the Lancers. Leading an onslaught of a rally in the final moments, PCC had moved the play of the ball onto Jets’ field.

Finally, PCC found their saving grace in a goal by freshman Angie Grigorian with 02:26 left in the game.

“It was my first game back from an injury…I saw myself scoring before we went into the game, so I’m happy I was able to get that goal,” said defender Grigoryan.

After the miraculous final effort and 1-1 tie, PCC women’s soccer remains undefeated at a 6-0-4 record, currently holding the #11 ranking in the state of California.

The Lancers return to Robison Stadium on Friday, Oct. 6, for their conference home debut vs Los Angeles City.