The Lancers walked onto the Robinson Stadium Field for their Friday the 13th game-intent on proving themselves after their 4-0 loss against Long Beach. That was just what they achieved in a 5-0 blowout victory over Compton College.

Compton scarcely had a chance against the rebounding PCC team, who lost their historic 13 game unbeaten streak on Tuesday.

Within the first four minutes of the game, the Lancers asserted themselves as a powerful force on the field with a goal against Compton. This first goal by freshman Charlie Gallardo (assisted by Angeley Puga), gave the Lancers a confidence that was notable immediately.

PCC came to score another two goals within the starting 18 minutes of the game, by Charlie Gallardo and Alexa Espinoza-Gutie.

“I’m happy I could put some goals away…we’re gonna do well this season if we can play together,” said midfielder Gallardo.

Compton’s team was stretched thin and spent a majority of their energy on defense, as the attack heavy Lancers were going full throttle. The Tartars entered the game with only 10 players, one of whom was injured during the first half.

The Lancers would offer little reprieve to the away team in the latter period. The second half saw two goals in the 53rd and 82nd minutes by Angely Puga and Hailey Hull respectively, which received virtually no counter attack from the Tartars.

“(My objective is) giving my all, no matter how good the team,” said forward Angely Puga.

With PCC boasting an astounding 31-0 discrepancy on shots, Compton was put in a corner for a majority of the match, unable to make meaningful plays and forced to focus on their defensive tactics.

The game concluded as a 5-0 victory for the Lancers and their 10th win of the season. PCC has secured a 7-0-1 home record at Robinson Stadium this year.

“Long Beach was a tough challenge and we didn’t play our best,” said head coach Terry Soelberg. “It’s great to get a win and be back on track.”

The Lancers are now 10-1-4 overall, with a 3-1 conference record. They aim to continue their dominant home showings in their next hosting matchup vs. Rio Hondo on Oct. 24 after a week of away games.