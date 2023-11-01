On the Friday of Halloweekend, the bleachers in Robinson Stadium were buzzing with excitement. During the Lancers’ Sophomore Night game vs. East LA, PCC’s sophomores did not disappoint their fans.

From the blow of the first whistle, it was evident to all in attendance that the Lancers were highly motivated.

Putting early pressure on the East LA defense, it only took PCC until the 12th minute to score the goal by forward Michelle Navarro. The momentum continued in favor of Pasadena, leading to sophomore Megan Schmidt being tripped in the goalbox.

The trip was called for a penalty kick, and the spectacular second goal by Schmidt in the 19th minute. East LA was unable to rally the continued attack by PCC, with little to no counter-offensive. The Lancers outshot the Huskies 38-1 overall, although ELAC’s goalie managed an impressive 17 saves.

PCC’s forward domination continued into the second period and resulted in two late goals to crown the performance. In the 84th minute, team captain and sophomore Riley Buck scored a long drive goal from the nine-yard line. The goal prompted an eruption of cheer from teammates and spectators alike.

“It’s bittersweet,” Buck said, referring to Sophomore night. “All my teammates hold a special place in my heart.”

Two minutes later, in the 86th minute, fellow sophomore Megan Schmidt scored a header goal off of an assist by Midfielder Bertha Guzman. Schmidt’s two goals in the game marked her 10th and 11th of the season, tying her goal record from last season.

“It feels amazing to tie my record from last year,” said Schmidt.

The celebration ended with a 4-0 win for PCC and an on pouring of support coming out of the stands.

“It’s great to celebrate our sophomores with a good win and a fun game,” said head coach Terryn Soelberg.

Currently, PCC holds a 13-2-4 overall record with a 6-2 conference record. The Lancers start their playoff run on Nov. 3 with the first round of the South Coast Conference Tournament.