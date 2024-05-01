Share:

Women’s Badminton got another win in a home game against San Diego Mesa on Wednesday continuing their undefeated streak with a score of 15–6.



Opening with the teams staring each other down and clanging their badminton rackets against each other in acknowledgement of the other team’s achievements. Lancers Badminton went out onto the court with a starting roster of Rhea Zou, Janet Diec, Uyen Banh, My Linh Ly, and Sophie Chao.

It was a difficult upward climb at first with No. 2 Anh Vu Nguyen Tran having to forfeit during her match against No. 2 Mylene Keophasuet.

The forfeit happened during their 1–1 sets where she was pulled aside due to an unforeseen illness and was asked to forfeit for the benefit of her health. A blow to the team for sure, but nonetheless she held her own earlier in the game securing a win against Nguyen, 21-11, 21-6.

Another obstacle women’s badminton faced was a constant split in their matches with No. 1 Rhea Zou and No. 4 Uyen Banh needing doubles matches, while Ly-Chao wiped out No. 3 solo in the double matches.

One of those splits from PCC’s No. 1 Rhea Zou ended in a loss against Mesa’s top player Megan Nguyen, 21-14, 22-20, but she recuperated herself defeating No. 2 Mylene Keophaseut, with a final score of 21-18, 21-9.

“I was definitely a little bit nervous at first, but I actually did a lot better than I expected,” Uyen Banh said. “So I’m actually quite happy with myself, most of my shots that I was attempting ended up going pretty well. I practice at a local badminton club. Just to kind of like get myself in touch with like, the hand feeling so that I feel like my shot making would be better and before the match. But I feel like we’re all it’s like a collective effort. Yeah, like we’re all trying our best so it wasn’t like something that we were like, oh, yeah, we’re aiming to be undefeated, but it just so happened that we were just doing really good.”

Proud of her team Coach Ho said “Friday we will prepare, and they will pay for a state championship. So we’re not celebrating yet until we complete it. But we still have more to work on.”

