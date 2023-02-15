With 18 seconds left in the third quarter LeBron James received an entry pass from Russell Westbrook on the right elbow. He gathered himself knowing this could be the moment everyone was waiting for, the arena was still and silent with anticipation. One dribble, two dribbles, three dribbles James got to his spot on the left elbow, turned and faded away. Swish!

After 20 years of playing in the National Basketball Association(NBA) averaging 27 points a game with a total of 1,410 games played, LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul Jabbar for the NBA’s all time leading scorer and now has a total of 38,390 points. This record has stood alone at the top of the list for 38 years and was thought to never be broken. Seeing how some of the games past greatest scorers like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were a few thousand points away it did not seem like anybody could touch this accomplishment.

However, due to the one of a kind efficient longevity of LeBron James the NBA’s all time scoring record now belongs to him. Considering that James’ playing style has always been centered around passing he was never looked at as being an all time great scorer, even though his numbers say the complete opposite.

When it came to every major scoring milestone James has been the youngest to do so every time. In spite of passing everyone on the scoring list he has surprisingly done this while shooting less shots, maintaining a higher field goal percentage, playing in less games, and being an all time assist leader as well.

Something that also needs to be noted is that LeBron is 38, coincidentally that is how long the record has stood for. Meaning he is the 3rd oldest player in the NBA. Yet he is still dropping 30.2 points a night which is simply unheard of. So the question that lies ahead is, when will father time finally catch up to this man? And the only answer that we can say based on his level of play is, not today.

Considering how the record lasted for nearly 40 years, it’s safe to say there aren’t many nights like this one. The energy in the arena was simply ecstatic. Fans screaming and cheering every single time James touched the ball.

Big names like Jay Z, Bad Bunny, Usher, Floyd Mayweather and Denzel Washington made sure to secure their tickets. And of course sitting courtside the James family featuring his mother Gloria James, wife, Savannah James and his three kids Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri James were there to show their support and witness the record breaking achievement..

Once the fadeaway shot was hit the game was put on pause to fully celebrate this moment. Friends, family and the press stormed onto the court to get as close as they could to get the best pictures and videos. Two of those people were hall of famer and Laker legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar who was the previous record holder and Adam Silver, the current NBA Commissioner. The duo accompanied James at center court and gifted him the game ball while he held back tears soaking the moment in.

“I just want to say thank you to the Laker faithful.” James said to the crowd while receiving the game ball. “You guys are one of a kind. To be able to be in the presence of such a legend as great as Kareem, it means so much to me. It’s very humbling.”

When it comes to athletes in modern day sports LeBron James is simply one of one. Not only the historical stuff he’s done on the court but also the stuff he’s done off the court. Creating the I Promise School for at risk children in Akron, Ohio. Being a consistent advocate for social justice, holding multiple business and executive positions while also appearing in quite a few movies this allowed him to become one of the newest billionaires in the world. All while never being associated in any family, legal, or public drama with all eyes on him since his early high school days.

As time goes on it’s getting harder and harder to deny the greatness of LeBron James, and it’s a wonder how people still have the energy to do it. Regardless of what anyone thinks, the numbers, stats and accomplishments speak for themselves. We are all witnesses to his strive for greatness journey and the legacy that he is leaving behind. And the best part is, he’s far from finished.