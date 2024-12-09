Share:

In 1974 amidst a turbulent America shaken by Nixon’s resignation and the Vietnam War’s end, Pasadena City College’s football team offered a rare constant: perfection. At the heart of their undefeated defense was linebacker Jeff DeSalvo, a relentless leader whose legacy now spans generations. Fifty years later, he got to witness with his own eyes the half-century-old drought finally come to an end following Pasadena City College’s victory over Chaffey College.

“I’m so proud of them, no jealousy at all,” DeSalvo said. “It was just a nice trip to be able to sit in the stands and watch [the Lancers] achieve what they did.”

As America grappled with change, DeSalvo’s life also took an unexpected turn. Football, once just a high school pastime, became his ticket to a greater future. Raised in South El Monte, DeSalvo honed his skills at Rosemead High but never foresaw his football journey extending beyond those fields.

“I didn’t envision going to PCC after high school. I didn’t envision myself attending a junior college or a four year,” DeSalvo said. “I got a call that [PCC Coaches] would be nearby signing players and so I introduced myself to them.”

Key similarities between both undefeated teams stood out with defenses from both squads suffocating opposing offenses at any opportunity. DeSalvo’s 1974 squad shutout opponents on three separate occasions and allowed 11.4 points per game. Similar to this year’s Lancers squad which shutout opposing offenses only once but allowed only 12.8 points per game.

“It’s the freedom that comes with being a defensive player, especially when it comes to delivering hits,” DeSalvo said. “You can build more passion on defense, the offense tends to be more conservative.”

DeSalvo went on to have a successful two-year career with the Lancers being named Second Team All-Metro in his final year. He earned a scholarship to Colorado State University joining fellow Lancer defensive lineman, Eric Imhoff.

“It was great going to school with Eric, he was someone I could trust,” DeSalvo said. “We lived in the same dorm but we were two completely different personalities, he was more of a madman while I was free-spirited.”

Once DeSalvo graduated from Colorado State University, life after football was fueled by his passion for the outdoors and enjoyment of life. Early in his career, he started working for Parks and Recreation but now works as a campus supervisor for Alhambra Unified School District.

“When I left for college I asked myself what I wanted to do and it was working outside and being with kids,” DeSalvo said. “I am a campus supervisor today and I was a campus supervisor in 1980. The kids just put a smile on your face and it just keeps me going.”

For Jeff DeSalvo life, like football, is about playing through imperfections and finding purpose in the journey.

“We’re human, we’re bound to make mistakes,” he said. “Be perfectly imperfect.”

