It was a tough 12-8 loss for the Lancers in a well-fought battle against the El Camino Warriors.

PCC Women’s Water Polo team had their first test at home against the El Camino College Warriors. Although it was a tough loss, the Lancers really played an unbelievable, well-balanced game.

“We saw them play on Saturday in the LA Valley Tournament although we didn’t play them, and so everything they did today we expected,” Terry Stoddard said when asked if El Camino’s play style was surprising.

Even with those expectations, El Camino came out ready for battle. Seven minutes in, the Warriors started off the game with a bang and a first goal against PCC’s goalie, Gloria Gray. They then came back shortly after with a second score to put the Warriors at a 2-0 start.

Although it looked like this game might end quickly, the Lady Lancers came back to put one goal in the net, made by the star attacker Luna Encinas, making it look like this game might just be even keel.

The Warriors put in 3 more goals by the end of the 1st quarter, making the score 5- 1.

In the 2nd quarter, the game looked like it was going to be a definite battle, as the Lancers put up another 3 points to El Camino’s 1. Not only did the Lancers really take control of this quarter, but Gray made many good saves and a goal herself!

Center defense Katie Ward, assisted Gray by blocking 2 shots and getting one defensive steal, but the battle was far from over.

“I was freaking out honestly, I have not shot in like, since my very first year ever,” When asked about her goal, Gray said. “And I was like, so nervous, but I was really proud of myself. It felt really good to know I could still do it and get up on my legs and rely on the knowledge I know I have.”

It’s very rare for a goalie to score, and due to a new rule put in play again recently, goalies can once again shoot. It was a moment of pure energy when that point went up on the board.

Ward was also a star player in this matchup. Although no points were made by her, her defensive prowess really helped turn the game around. She was the main assist to Gray as she led the defense and made many great blocks to assist in El Camino’s points not getting out of hand. Ward has proven herself in the past by putting points up, but took on the role of Center Defense, and looked as though she was ready for anything.

“My biggest job is to anticipate 5 steps ahead of the game,” Ward said. “I have to be able to tell before the other team understands what they are doing, what they are going to do.”

And boy did she do just that. She had multiple blocks throughout the entirety of the game, and a great steal on the 2 meter line.

Ward stated when asked about her shooting ability “ I’m quite rusty [at shooting], I have to be fair with myself. I haven’t played in 2 years so it’s definitely a little difficult thinking of how to even start on offense, it’s such a blank slate. My biggest focus I want for our team is to really prioritize our set Luna”.

We saw what Ward meant when speaking about Luna, as she scored 6 of the 8 goals in the game.

Come to the 3rd quarter, El Camino really started taking control of the game, scoring all 4 goals, expanding their lead to a 4-10 game, which could not be redeemed.

Even with the 4 score 4th quarter by the Lancers. A great battle fought between Warriors and Lancers, and at least for now, the Warriors came out on top.

The next game is coming up on Wednesday, September 20th at 3:00 pm at Cerritos college, where the Lancers will be hoping for their first win.