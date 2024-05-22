Share:

First-year PCC student Michael Petersen has dedicated his life to swimming, often spending many early mornings and late nights doing breaststrokes and backstrokes, regardless of rain or shine. His ten years of hard work and perseverance finally culminated on May 2, when Petersen competed at the 3C2A State Swimming and Diving Championships in Costa Mesa.

Petersen competed for PCC in the statewide swimming competition, placing 12th in breaststroke, as well as breaking older records as he completed the second fastest time for a male student in PCC’s student history. The swift time he made was enough to land Petersen in the A cut, allowing him to continue on to more swimming events in the future.

“I have the second fastest time in PCC history for at least 100 breaststroke, […]” said Petersen. “I’m pretty far off the guy in first place, like a second and a half off, but that’s another goal to beat that guy. So that’s my goal by the end of next semester.”

Petersen recently left the University of Colorado Boulder for PCC’s excellent swim team and prestigious coaching. His love of swimming overcame his prior dedication to water polo at Boulder and pushed him to return home. While Petersen loved water polo and was enjoying his time at Boulder, nothing compared to the rush he got from doing breaststrokes and competing against his peers.

In his short time at PCC, Petersen has been able to accumulate both a state title and a school record, receiving both at the same meet, an accomplishment in itself. He achieved a total time of 58.37 seconds at the state meet, beating former PCC student Ryan Wang’s time in 2018 and putting Petersen’s name in the books. These accomplishments mark a successful beginning to a bright future in swimming, with Petersen hoping to one day become a D1 transfer student.

“I think I compete at a pretty competitive level. I try to get better every single day. My goal eventually is to transfer D1, as that’s one of the big reasons why I moved back here from Colorado as well,” said Petersen. “My goal is to transfer to D1, so I think my strength is a lot of determination here and, I guess, perseverance as a swimmer in general. It’s so much work, and it’s really time-consuming.”

Since his transfer, Petersen has fully dedicated his life and weekends to swim meets, early morning practices, and rigorous training. Regardless of weather, season, or special occasion, you can find Petersen in the pool practicing for his next triumph. When he’s not practicing during their off-season, he often finds himself anxiously awaiting his next opportunity to better himself and his performance.

Swimming coach Terry Stoddard is one of Petersen’s biggest supporters and inspirations, driving him to continuously improve himself and reach his goals. Coach Stoddard has been coaching PCC’s swim team for 25 years and was an adviser for the Polish Olympic swim team in 1992, coaching two winning Olympic medalists.

“He is hungry, and he’s focused. He wants to do really, really well, and […] he spent the season a little frustrated, I would say, in catch-up mode. And we just needed one more month, I think would have made a big difference for him,” said Stoddard. “After competing at the state championships, he went in, he had his best time, he moved up, and where he was seated going into state, he improved his place.”

Beyond the help of PCC’s exceptional swim coach, Petersen also has his fellow teammates to thank for his advancements and recent win. While Petersen originally came to PCC for his love of swimming and competition, the support he receives combined with the relationships he’s developed within the team is what makes him proud to represent PCC at the state level.

Emily Wang is a first-year PCC student and swim team member who personally looks up to Petersen, stating that she often tries to improve her swimming technique by observing Petersen. Wang is also a breaststroker on the team and found that getting to support Petersen at the state competition was both an informative experience and a morale booster for the team.

“The people who are on the team this year all were really great. I got along with everybody really well and all that and like, I think it’s just like having that support,” said Wang. “It motivates me to wake up […] and show up to practice at 6:45 am in the morning to swim in the freezing cold, especially in the winter, […] having teammates that you just know waking up, you know, seeing them and just talking and hanging out and whatever. It’s just great. It’s fun.”

In alignment with his passion for athletic pursuits, Petersen is hoping to eventually pursue a career in physical therapy. He plans to be able to continue his athletic career beyond PCC, hoping for a Division 1 position. Ultimately, Petersen’s goal is to receive his Associate’s degree and transfer to a university that has a great health science department and a men’s swim team.

