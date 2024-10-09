Share:

This past Saturday the Lancers beat the Chaffey Panthers 21-19 to improve their record to an undefeated 4-0, handing the Panthers their first loss since November 12, 2022.

Not only was this game vital to keeping the dominant momentum rolling for PCC’s 2024 campaign, but it was a chance for the Lancers to get revenge after losing to Chaffey twice in 2023, with the most painful loss being in the American Division Championship Bowl.

A stalemate of a first half started with Pasadena shutting down Chaffey’s offense on their first drive and then quickly responding with an explosive 76-yard touchdown play to sophomore wideout Flip Fox.

Another defensive effort forced Chaffey to punt the ball away giving Pasadena an opportunity to take control of the game with a commanding lead, but a costly interception in the red zone by sophomore quarterback Kaden Taylor halted Pasadena’s momentum.

Chaffey began the second quarter with an eruptive 61-yard touchdown, tying the game 7-7. The battle would remain even for the rest of the quarter into halftime with both teams exchanging scoreless possessions for the remainder of the half.

Even with the apparent equilibrium, head coach Robert Tucker went into the locker room with profound optimism.

“You guys are playing some good football,” coach Tucker told his team at halftime. “[Coaches need to] point out the positives because [the players] are doing a good job.”

After a motivational speech from coach Tucker, the Lancers jumped out of the gates and scored touchdowns on both of their first two drives to start the second half and create a lead of 21-7. This was highlighted by an emphatic 53-yard run from sophomore running back Micah Mendoza.

Following the burst of offense in the third quarter, the Lancer’s momentum on offense would come to a halt after a Chaffey offensive drive that would cut the lead down within one score following a 54-yard touchdown pass. Despite the opposing touchdown, PCC managed to block the extra point making it an eight-point game.

A Pasadena interception gave life to the Panthers who kept the ball rolling with their third touchdown of the game but failed to tie the game following a two-point conversion that fell short. The Lancers had the opportunity to seal the game away with 5 minutes left in the game but ultimately stalled on offense and punted the ball back to Chaffey with 3 minutes left in the game.

With their backs against the wall, Chaffey drove down to Pasadena’s 29-yard line and was faced with a 4th down situation to keep their hopes of winning the game, and continuing their year long win streak alive.

A heroic tackle dangerously close to the line to gain by freshman safety Kimbom Aseh resulted in a determination by the referees that Chaffey had not earned a first down, and effectively secured the game for Pasadena. The spot of the ball stirred some in-game controversy as Chaffey head coach Ben Buys argued that Chaffey running back Christian “CJ” Bozeman progressed past the line to earn a first down.

“That’s a horrible spot!” coach Buys said.

Despite this, the spot of the ball was discussed and confirmed by the referees, and the Lancers were granted the ball after the turnover on downs. This allowed the Lancers to line up in victory formation, and take a knee to end the game. Despite all of the adversity, the Lancers pulled away with a win in a nailbiter of a match.

“Really it just comes down to fundamentals and doing things on purpose,” Taylor said. “Really just the simple stuff.”

The offensive line played a huge role in the match by ensuring their quarterback’s jersey stayed clean all night and by opening gaps for ball carriers to exploit.

“Regardless of whether we score or not, we always have the same mindset, we haven’t finished anything yet,” sophomore offensive lineman Jericho Martinez said. “We’re gonna push through and get this win.”

The Lancers have a bye-week, and then a trip to Santa Monica College on October 19.

“They just have to have that growth mindset,” coach Tucker said. “They just have to keep wanting to get better.”

