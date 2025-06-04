Share:

PCC first-year football superstar Sione Suliafu helped lead the PCC lancers to their first undefeated season since 1974. Suliafu was voted as a unanimous First Team Defense defensive tackle and has a bright future ahead of him.

Suliafu began football as a sophomore at Upland High School after some encouragement from his father and watching his cousin succeed on the football field. He spoke about how his mindset contributed heavily to the immense athletic success he’s seen in just four seasons.

“I kinda just kept the same mindset throughout the whole entire year,” Suliafu said. “You just keep working, keep grinding to get to the spot where you want to be.”

Suliafu’s mental fortitude has done well by him as he’s seen four sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss last season, demonstrating his presence as a disruptive player in just his first year playing college football.

Suliafu expressed that PCC has really helped him to develop as a player and bring the best out of him in these formative years as an athlete.

“The coaches have shown me a lot of things I didn’t know I needed to learn,” Suliafu said. “The coaches here are really good and they’ve brought out a bunch of techniques that I need to work on.”

The player wasn’t set on PCC from the start as he was looking at other junior college football programs in the area, such as Chaffey College and Mt. San Antonio College, but ultimately ended up choosing PCC’s football program due to the team’s great camaraderie.

Outside of football training, Suliafu is pursuing a degree in kinesiology and hopes to transfer to a four-year school in the spring of 2026. He also enjoys spending time with his seven siblings. The student athlete touched on his process of balancing these aspects of his life and how most of it is keeping his goals in mind.

Suliafu is aiming to transfer to a Division I football program and play through the rest of college. After his personal football career ends he hopes to become a football coach to stay in the sport and help other athletes grow the way he has throughout his career.

