Share:

With a 9-4 record, Pasadena City College women’s soccer team is looking to punch their ticket into the South Coast Conference tournament. To do that, the Lancers would need to win out, starting with a rematch against the Warriors of El Camino. A team that, despite the scores, comes to battle every game, and this game was no different.

From the start of the game, it was clear that Robinson Stadium had been transformed into a battlefield. The overcast blocked any chance of sunlight, the piercing cold winds, and the oddly wet field was a nightmare for others. However, it was perfect soccer weather for PCC.

“It’s crazy, but I will say, I love this weather. ?This is, like, perfect game weather to play in. It’s not too cold, and it’s not too hot,” said Alexandra Lopez. I’d rather play in this than the heat. ?The heat is absolutely insane. Um, especially our summer games, our summer games are disgusting, because we were playing midday. But yeah, this is, like, perfect weather.

The Lancers attacked the Warriors with a flurry of shots, getting 5 different shots on goal and wearing the Warriors’ defense down with their elite passing and synchronization. Each player was in the right spot at the right time as if they shared one team brain. PCC would finally get on the board after Iris Pollard, Forward for the Lancers, would find herself in the perfect place for a rebound shot after Alexandra Lopez missed the goal by a hair. This duo, known as “Rhythm and Flow” in the PCC locker room, would have the moves to put PCC up 1-0 and give Pollard her first goal after missing time with injuries

“My teammate was there to finish it to make sure it went in,” said Forward Alexandra Lopez. “Yeah, just a nice little way to start the game. I think we started the first 15 minutes off pretty well. ?Fast tempo, good pace, it was exciting.”

“It felt incredible. I missed it so much. Sitting in the trainer’s room, and coming to all the games I was out for, like, two weeks, I got injured during a game, but I really wanted to play and score. ?So I got what I wanted,” said Iris Pollard when asked about her first goal back.

When the whistle blew, signaling the first half of the match, you could see the difference in passion from the team. While the Warriors walked back to their sideline and made their way to a spot to talk for halftime, the Lancers players jogged and ran to the sideline and headed to the locker room with some extra pep in their step.

“I think our leaders on the team really do well in having others step up and, you know, holding everyone else accountable to what we’re trying to do here,” said coach Terryn Soelberg. “?And when we come out of the tunnel, we should be running most times just because we’ve just been sitting for a bit. So we’re gonna make sure that we’re warming up. But I know that they had some energy too, because in 1st half, it should have been 3-0, you know, it was only 1-0. So they were hungry for some more goals.”

When the second half started, the Warriors entered with a different mentality that took over the first 10 minutes, which eventually got them on the board and tied the game at 1-1. But if we know anything about PCC’s defense, it’s that they lock in when the game is on the line. Goalie Yui Mahae showed why she’s such a staple for the defense, barking out orders and saving anything from corner kicks to crosses to shots on goal. Nothing got past the Great Wall of Yui and that ironclad backline defense that stayed protective even with the many substitutions. The defense was determined not to let up another goal.

“Think that just speaks to the depth of our team,” said coach Soelberg, commenting on the defensive depth.?”Like, we’ve got not just three good defenders, four good defenders, we have six. So, we can always rotate around, just depending on who we’re playing and what we need.”

“It’s phenomenal, and I think we have a great defensive line,” said Alexandra Lopez. “It’s something to look forward to, especially having a strong and connected defensive line. You’re connected with them, you trust them. ?So if any mistakes are made up top and they’re facing one v. one, I automatically know my defensive line is gonna get it.”

With time running out, it seemed as though the Lancers would settle for a tie. But just when we thought it was over, the Lancers refused to let go of the win they sought. The next thing you know, PCC was on the go with all eyes on the duo. Iris Pollard was looking to return the favor, passing the ball to the Lancers’ savior, Alexandra Lopez.

“You know what they call us? [Alexandra’s] rhythm and I’m flow,” said Iris Pollard.

With rhythm and flow, the Warriors’ goalie stood no chance. Lopez used her rhythm to get the goal to put the Lancers up 2-1. The Lancers defense did what they do best and shielded any attacks the Warriors tried to protect the lead and give the Lancers the win.

With this win, the Lancers improved their win streak to 3 games and increased their chance to make it to the South Coast Conference Tournament, and not just compete but dominate. This Lancers team has all the key components of a championship team, from the leadership and speed to discipline and tenacity. This season will continue to be one of the best in recent history.

Follow: