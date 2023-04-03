In a time of rainy weather throughout this month, the sun was shining for PCC’s Track and Field team on March 24, where PCC held its annual home meet for the team. The meet consisted of PCC competing against numerous colleges including Southwestern College and Compton College in several events from the well-known running events to multiple jump events.

The meet kicked off starting with the disc event and long jump, which later progressed to their running events.

Head Coach Innocent Egbunike has been PCC’s coach for Track and Field since 2016.

Egbunike had his fair share of being an Olympic medal winning athlete. He won the bronze medal at the 1984 Summer Olympics for the Men’s 4 × 400 meters relay race. Coach Egbunike highlights his experience on coaching for the school’s track team. With mentioning the values he holds dearly of coaching students and the takeaways they receive while playing in sports.

“It has been a blessing. To me it’s just giving back opportunities, giving back what I was given. As for my athletes, it’s an opportunity to help the young men and women to be able to give them that opportunity to do well and not just well as track athletes, but also as well as in character,” said Egbunike. “That’s what it’s all about, sports will be over one day. What matters is what you learn from it and how you live your character, how you take care of yourself. And that’s the key component here.”

Coach Egbunike further spoke on how the team is doing so far this season.

“It’s going okay, with a lot of rain, so we just slow things down. But today some of the athletes have done well, they’ve run their personal best, which is good for us. So we’re excited about it,” said Egbunike.

A number of notable wins come from the Women’s side. Elizabeth Ghazanchian who placed 1st in Shot Put held a mark of 9.41 meters, which qualified for state. Sabrina Roman, Sophia Manfre, and Estrella Camacho-Rodriguez all placed top 3 in the 1500 Meters race with their times ranging from 6 minutes and 26 seconds to 7 minutes and 4 seconds. Notably, the Women’s 4 x 100 Relay team consisting of Joelyne Garcia, Sophia Malki, Ashley Comanescu and Crystal Ludwig were interviewed before their remarkable win.

“Overall, practice this week looked really good. So we’re confident in that sense. Obviously there’s nerves, but once the race starts I think, I think we’re set, we’re gonna be good,” said Ashley Comanescu.

Despite feeling the nerves, the relay team felt confident on the opportunity to beat their personal record.

“A little bit. I think our hand-offs have gotten better. So I think it should be fun because this meet we might have the opportunity to pr which is like a personal record for those who aren’t in the loop,” said Crystal Ludwig. “But, it should be fun. Last week we got pretty close to PR but we had a little slip up. Hopefully today is the day that we do it and we do well, we perform well as a team.”

Shortly after, the determined relay team won first place in the race with a time of 52.13 seconds. While celebrating their success, the team met their goal of hitting their personal record.

“We did PR, so we got 52:13, so 52 seconds point 13, I guess. That’s a whole second lower than what we got previously. We’re doing better,” said Ludwig.

Ludwig elaborates how their team will improve to do even better on their next races to come.

“Probably to smooth out our hand-offs just so we can because every second counts for the 4 x 100,” said Ludwig. “So I think if we smooth out our hand-offs, I think we’ll just progressively get better over the next few weeks.”

The Men’s side had a couple of wins they can rightfully acknowledge. William Southam placed third place in the 400 Meters race with a time of 51.04 seconds. Youseff Cherqaoul attained fourth place in 800 Meters race with a close time of 2 minutes and 9 seconds.

800 Meters competitor Youseff Cherqaoul shares his experience with his close attempt of placing top three in this race.

“I was consistent compared to my last race, you know, compared to Breakers Field a week ago. However, though I’m good with it, I got the same PR. As long as I don’t go below I won’t be so ashamed of myself,” said Cherqaoul.

Youseff intends to break the record for the 1500 Meters race in the races that await him.

“By the end of this profession right now, by the end of second year I’m gonna break the 1500 record for this one,” said Cherqaoul. “I’m far off, about like a whole good 40 seconds. I just, I’m gonna go hard from now to next year.”

Fans of track and field can expect to see their upcoming meets at El Camino College on April 1 and at Glendale Community College on April 8.