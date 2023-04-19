During the month of March rain poured down on us nearly everyday, though this was great for flowers, it was seemingly not so great for our athletes.

Throughout the month many games were getting delayed left and right. Leading to softball and baseball to go on stretches of playing 3-4 games back to back due to the delays. For track athletes however, most had to power through the competition. Liz Ghazanchian, the Captain of PCC’s Track and Field team, spoke of her experience competing in the rain.

“One of our earlier meets of the season at Long Beach CC got super messy because it was just pouring rain insanely hard, so it was pretty difficult keeping a firm grip on both the shot and the discus while throwing, not to mention it was a challenge to stay warm while we were soaked head to toe,” said Ghazanchian, “But it was important to go out there and control what I could control and just focus on not pulling any muscles or twisting an ankle. At first it felt like there was no way we could keep the events going but I realized that if it rains like that at the state meet I’d have to be prepared so I honestly just embraced it and did the best that I could.”

As the captain, Liz felt the responsibility of not only making sure she performs well, but that her teammates are feeling confident in their abilities as well.

“It’s a priority for me to make sure they’re still feeling in control of the things they can control and not letting them blame themselves for however the rain might affect their performance,” said Ghazanchian, “We usually like to huddle up and talk amongst each other when we’re getting taped up or stretched by the medical tent in preparation so I knew I had to try and keep everyone’s head leveled before we started warming up. We all accepted that our throws would be impacted and just focused on preventing injury and keeping our throws consistent at whatever intensity we were going out at, and in the end it worked out well for us because none of us pulled any muscles or got hurt, and everyone got a mark at the end of the meet so it was definitely quite an experience.”

Ashley Comanescu, a sprinter for the PCC Track and Field team also shares her experience.

“It was pouring so hard that we ended up leaving early and I only did 2/4 of my events,” said Comanescu, “Rain is horrible for our muscles especially when it comes to sprinting because it’s so fast paced and cold that risk of injury is high. Overall it just ruined my season to an extent because we missed out on so much.”

Competing in the rain decreased many athlete’s confidence. Working in an environment that’s working against them took a toll on their mindset.

“I wasn’t confident because of the fact I knew I couldn’t perform well,” said Comanescu, “So afterwards I knew I wasn’t reaching my full potential and it wasn’t because I didn’t work hard but simply because of the weather so that made it harder because it was a factor I couldn’t control yea it just set my marks lower so I didn’t get to run in faster heats or levels you could say.”

The rain deterred student athlete’s performance this season, causing some to feel disappointed in their capability. With spring coming in however, the weather’s getting better allowing athletes to perform to their full potential.