Coach Pat McGee knew to count on catcher Evan “Nuke” Nahra when the Lancers baseball team was down big and needed a spark. Nahra brought life to the Lancers multiple times, one of the most notable being a 3-RBI performance against East Los Angeles, which ignited a comeback victory to win 9-3 after falling behind 3-0.

Evan Nahra is a hometown player for Pasadena, having his high school career just down the road at La Salle High School. At La Salle, he would win First Team All-Conference honors while he and future Lancer Devon Eskridge led their team to second place in the conference. Nahra also played club baseball for the 2021 USA Baseball – National Team Championships for the AZ Outlaws. But it wasn’t just Nahra hitting power that would make him the player he is today; teammates and coaches alike have praised Nahra for his work ethic and leadership.

“[Nahra] is extremely talented behind the dish and at the plate,” Eskridge said. “Not only that, but he led our team all year, making a way to pick everyone up, whether he was having a good day or not.”

In a game that is full of ups and downs, a game where consistency is key, Nahra has been a consistent leader throughout his career. For proof of that, look no further than PCC’s season this year, where there were multiple times when the Lancers may be losing, you could always look in the dugout and see Nahra given words of encouragement and brotherhood. Nahra’s ability behind the plate is game-changing, having home run potential with every at-bat, Nahra could keep the Lancers in the game.



“Evan leads by example, he’s a hard worker, always one of the first guys to the field, one of the last to leave,” Lancer head coach Pat McGee said. “He’s reliable and a fantastic player. His parents deserve a ton of credit for raising an excellent young man.”

Nahra finished his Lancer career with a .886 OPS in addition to five home runs en route to a playoff birth. Nahra will be taking his talent to Cal Poly Pomona, where his coach expects greatness from the 21-year-old.



“I expect [Nahra] to do really good things the further he goes in this game. His work ethic, tenacity, and his willingness to be coached are amazing,” McGee said. “He has major league power at 21 years of age, I don’t see a ceiling on him.”

