The Lancers end their 50 year drought of an undefeated regular season following a 46-6 beatdown versus the LA Valley Monarchs this past Saturday.

Emotions were high following Pasadena’s stomping of a victory over the Monarchs, securing themselves a perfect regular season. Players celebrated left and right, but understood the regular season was just that – the bigger goal of a championship is still a possibility.

“Glory to God, going 10-0 feels amazing,” Sophomore defensive end Julius Ray said. “But going 11-0 sounds much better.”

Freshman quarterback Sitani Suguturaga made his first start this match amidst injuries to the quarterback room. But did his part in securing an undefeated season for the Lancers by connecting with freshman wideout Maddux Mateski for 117-yards and two touchdowns on four catches.

“I love Maddux. He’s my guy,” Suguturaga said. “I put my trust in Maddux. He puts in so much work at practice.”

Special teams made sure to grab the attention of the crowd and tallied 18 points of their own to the final score. This performance was punctuated with sophomore wideout Flip Fox returning a kickoff 100-yards for a touchdown.

“Flip is a special man,” Maddux said. “Everytime he gets that ball, something exciting is going to happen. You just got to appreciate [his talent].”

The Monarchs only managed two field goals against a Lancers defense that notched its 4th consecutive game of allowing 10 or fewer points. Ray stuffed the stat sheet and disrupted the backfield all night with three tackles for loss along with a sack.

“The defense is really a unit like a well oiled machine,” Ray said. “We’re all cogs, we are all working for each other.”

With Chaffey set to be Pasadena’s opponent in the American Championship Bowl, it is an all too familiar rivalry between the two schools. The Lancers two losses in the 2023-2024 season came at the hand of the Panthers, the latter of the two coming in a 4-point defeat in the American Championship Bowl. Pasadena narrowly scraped past the Panthers this season with a 21-19 victory at home

“It was one of our hardest games but it wasn’t one of our best games either,” Suguturaga said. “Now I think we would smack [Chaffey].”

“I’m excited for it, I feel like I left a lot on the table,” Ray said. “I know who they are now. I know how they play and we’re gonna make some good things happen.”

Pasadena will take a very much deserved week’s worth of rest before it becomes bowl week for the Lancers. Reinforcement at the quarterback position via sophomore Kaden Taylor will help strengthen the team.

“Kaden will be back so that’s a great deal for our team,” head coach Robert Tucker said. “It’s great to know that Sitani has that ability to contribute and win games, but it’s going to be great to have a week off to get healthier.”

The American Championship Bowl between the Chaffey College Panthers and Pasadena City College Lancers will be played on Nov. 30 at Robinson Stadium with kickoff at 6 p.m.

