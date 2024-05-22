Share:

Every day at noon, the PCC women’s volleyball team trains diligently in the Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium. Head Coach Mike Terrill keeps them on their toes as they work hard to be the best. Because of their strong work ethic and playing 28 matches this season, six sophomores from the team have committed to four-year universities.

Two-time All-SCC First Team selection and outside hitter Emma Yogan will be transferring to NCAA Division II Cal State East Bay. A decision following her impressive athletic career at PCC as she is the all-time leader in kills with 612, 382 digs, and 80 service acres.

“When I visited East Bay, they checked a lot of my boxes of what I wanted in a school and volleyball program. I knew I wanted to play at a competitive level and I feel that Division 2 is the perfect fit for me,” Yogan said. “Apart from that, the thing that was really important to me was the team dynamic, and when I visited East Bay, I already felt like a part of the team!”

Yogan is excited to experience playing volleyball in a new area and to explore a city that is new to her. The player discussed what she hopes to achieve in her athletic career after leaving PCC.

“I hope to leave my mark wherever I am by being the best possible version of myself,” Yogan said. “I also hope to inspire others to play volleyball or be involved in volleyball because I truly believe it is the best sport out there!”

Sophomore Lindsay Delgadillo shared that she is nervous to start again but is very excited to further her academic and athletic career at a university. The All-SCC First Team setter has an impressive career of 1,064 digs and finished 12th in California last year in assists per set at 8.89.

“Well, there were a lot of options that I was looking through, but this school, specifically La Sierra University, they gave me a great offer. I toured the school and met the coaches and I felt like it was a great fit,” Delgadillo said. “Their coaching staff seems amazing and like they’re going to push me hard so I’m looking forward to getting better there.”

Delgadillo is grateful for her time as a Lancer and having the privilege to play in a big gym and court, as well as play against other community colleges.

“I want to be able to walk away saying that I put everything that I could have, not only am I going for volleyball, but I’m also going in to come out with a degree,” Delgadillio said. “I’m really looking forward to that too.”

Makayla Chiechi is excited to continue her athletic career. The libero and All-SCC Second Team has chosen D2 Azusa Pacific University as her new school.

“It was an easy decision to choose APU because of the immediate bond I felt with the girls there, they were so welcoming,” Chiechi said. “I am so blessed to have this opportunity to continue playing the sport I fell in love with at a young age.”

In her time playing for PCC, Chiechi has skillfully totaled 612 digs and 74 aces. She is focused on improving her record, and making the most of her time at APU.

“In my athletic career what I hope to accomplish is to not take the little moments for granted and always live in the present. Every second is a precious opportunity for a new core memory,” Chiechi said.

All-SCC First Team Ashley Gilbert is both excited and nervous about her fresh start and ability to continue her volleyball career at D2 Cal State Dominguez Hills. The middle blocker prides herself on her career record of 114 blocks and 279 kills and is looking forward to improving herself on and off the court at CSUDH.

“I chose to attend CSUDH because they gave me the best offer, and when I visited the school, it felt like the perfect fit,” Gilbert said. “A goal I hope to accomplish in my athletic career is to become a better version of myself and to enjoy every minute of it.”

Coach Terrill is thrilled for his players and is happy to be a part of their success story. The six transferring players have matched his highest class of sophomore players moving on to the next level. Back in 2021, the undefeated Lancers SCC champion team also had six members accept university scholarships.

“When we recruit players, we promise them only one thing, that they’ll get better at volleyball than they’ve ever been and that will help them achieve their goals, whatever that is,” Terrill said. “I love you guys, I’m so proud of you, and I’m gonna miss them.”

The four players make it clear that they’re proud to have been a part of a team at PCC, and the team’s stats prove that their effort and hard work have paid off. During practice, the gym is filled with music and loads of volleyballs flying when they’re there. They shout and laugh with one another in an environment that represents what family is all about.

