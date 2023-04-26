PCC’s softball team was able to secure the winning point in the final inning of the game against Citrus College, ending with a score of 3-2 on Apr. 19, 2023. Even though the winning margin was small, after losing their six-game winning streak two games prior, the Lancers were glad to be able to reclaim their victory once more.

“It definitely wasn’t our best game, we have definitely played way better games and I think we expected to do better than we did. Our angle was still to come out and win. We did have our hits, they just weren’t at the right time. We tried our best to come out of the hitting slump, in the end it fell in our favor,” says center fielder Breanna Rodriguez.

With an impressive six-game winning streak against teams like Rio Hondo and Compton, the team is having a more successful season than last year. A huge factor in this success is the team’s hitting.

“Overall, way better than last year,” Says Rodriguez “Our hitting this year is way better than last year and it’s allowing us to stay in the games and be more competitive with other teams. The hitting helps tremendously.”

One amazing thing you will notice when attending a Lancer softball game is the energy and noise from the dugouts. The team prides itself on their team spirit and high energy to keep up the morale.

“When we are able to keep the dugouts hype by being loud and cheering on the team it definitely keeps us going,” says Rodriguez.

With a total of 24 wins the season is quickly coming to an end, PCC will have another chance to play against Cerritos College on Apr. 26.