PCC women’s soccer stunned Citrus College with a 3-0 shutout at home in Robinson Stadium Tuesday evening. The Lancers continue their promising start to the season, improving their record to 4-0-2 and showcasing their talented roster.

In the opening ten minutes of the game, PCC was pressuring their offense against the back line of the Citrus Owls.

With around 36:45 left in the first period, sophomore forward Megan Schmidt, made a breakaway with the ball towards the goal. The Citrus goalkeeper rushed out to intercept Schmidt, when the two collided.

Schmidt was subbed out to be checked for a knee injury and in came freshman Michelle Navarro. It only took Navarro 4 minutes to score a goal, assisted by forward Angely Puga.

Although after the 15 minute mark, Citrus returned with a relentless set of offensive plays, which was stifled by amazing defensive work on PCC’s side of the field.

From the 18-22 minute mark PCC’s defense had 3 saves, including an incredible jumping-header save from defender Destiny Delgado on the goal line. Unable to maintain an attack on the Lancer’s stonewall backline, momentum again shifted to PCC’s forward game.

Schmidt had recently come back into the game after taping up her knee from her prior injury. With 10 to go in the half, she got her breakaway goal. This goal was again assisted by the freshman Angely Puga.

“I came out because Coach (Soelberg) wanted to get me checked, but once the adrenaline was going I went out there to play,” Schmidt said.

PCC closed out the half with two more saves by goalkeeper Natalia Portillo, who already has 30 saves this season- as of Sept. 16.

The second half of the game was characterized by back and forth forward plays by each team, again the strength of the PCC defense was highlighted by Citrus’ inability to produce anything in the way of goals.

With only 13 minutes left in the game, midfielder Charlie Delgado closed out the dominant game with a spectacular sideline freekick goal from the 9 yard line on Robinson Field.

The Lancers are excited for the future of the season and confident that this 2023-24 team can go far.

“Defense did a good job cutting them (Citrus forwards) off, we have a great team all around this year, especially our center back and our middle line…I’m excited for the season if we can keep everybody healthy we’re gonna have a great year,” said Terryn Soelberg-PCC Headcoach.

“I’m happy with my performance and I’m excited for the season,” said goalkeeper Natalia Portillo when asked about her performance.

PCC returns for their next home game vs. San Diego Miramar on Tuesday, Sept. 26, after a week on the road. Fans can expect entertainment from a stacked frontline and midline roster, while being spared disappointment via the reliable defensive core.