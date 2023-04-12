The crowd roared at the Crypto.com arena while the Clippers played a heated match against the Chicago Bulls. But during the game, two students entered the court, and the focus of the entire crowd shifted towards them. Nigel Wilson, a forward for Pasadena’s City College basketball team was honored in what felt like a dream.

For Wilson, this story truly begins while he lived in Arizona attending Catalina Foothills high school, and playing for his school’s basketball team. He graduated and began playing and attending at MiraCosta College during the 2020-2021 year.

Wilson shared that he felt isolated during quarantine. With all sports being shut down and being trapped inside his home and away from his teammates and the court did not help his mental health either.

“It was rough being away from the court and my team,” Wilson said. “I felt like I didn’t really know where to go in my future. I couldn’t really see the path forward at the moment.”

These feelings of despair and loneliness inspired Wilson to share his experience with counselors and eventually a therapist. He also shared his feelings with his coaches and other teammates which helped him to get back on track.

Wilson went on to have one of the best seasons of his career as a basketball player, which culminated in the 2022 California Community College Athletic Association SoCal Regional Finals. Wilson scored six points along with seven rebounds and four steals in his performance against San Diego City College.

Soon after, Wilson was recruited to join PCC’s team by head coach Ryan Frazer and was put on the roster for the basketball team for the 2022-2023 season.

This entire journey would lead to Wilson’s recognition on March 28 through CalHOPES, which highlights student-athletes who overcome severe stress and personal hardships.

“I actually spoke with some professionals and others close to me and that sort of pushed my story to them,” Wilson said. “It was a surefire confidence booster to get that sort of response and be celebrated that way.”

The feeling for Wilson being amongst the crowd was magical and something he will always cherish as he continues playing.

“Being in the arena was a great experience especially because it was actually my first NBA game ever,” Wilson said. “Being in that atmosphere was amazing.”

Moving forward, Wilson plans to transfer after the Spring semester and hopes to one day play on the very court he was honored on.

“It was surreal to be there honestly,” Wilson said. “It made me want to work harder as a student and as an athlete. I keep telling myself that I’m gonna be back here, just playing instead of watching.”

Wilson’s story serves as an inspiring reminder that perseverance is the best quality to have in uncertain times and with that, just about any obstacle big or small can be overcome.