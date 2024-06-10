Share:

Men’s basketball had a short yet memorable spring session, including playoff thrillers and multiple accolades awarded to several players. All SCC awards were handed to Deen Abdur-Rahmann and Myles Watkins. Watkins had an incredible stint at Pasadena, starting all 31 games in his sophomore season while posting 18.2 points per game, granting him a spot on the Bellarmine University basketball squad, a D-1 university in Louisville. Deen Abdur-Rahmann will also continue his career at Azusa Pacific University. Abur-Rahmann posted 13 points per game, while shooting an astounding 43.6 percent from behind the arc. The Lancers showed consistent brilliance at home, boasting a 10-2 record in the Patterson Gymnasium, including a rowdy comeback playoff win against LA Southwest. In his second season as PCC head coach, Ryan Frazier produced a gritty Lancer squad that fought to a 19-11 record and closed out the regular season 11-3 after a dismantled 7-7 start.

Baseball’s streaky season was capitalized by multiple 4 game-winning streaks, one of which would clinch them a spot in the CCCAA playoff tournament, to which they would unfortunately lose to Fullerton College. That is not to say their season was not a success, as offensively the Lancers shined throughout the season. Accumulating a team-wied .292 batting average as they bolstered 24 runs in their game against a strong Chaffey side, the highest by any PCC team since the start of the decade. The team produced 6 All-SCC players, starting pitcher Jameson Ferraro, reliever Ben Griffith, DH Evan Nahra, outfielder Thomas Villanueva, and utility player Bryan Richman, all of which were vital to PCC’s success as they posted a 23-18 overall and a 13-11 conference season in a difficult SCC which had 5 playoff teams, including #1 ranked Cerritos. Richman would put up an astounding .387 batting average to pair with a .497 on-base percentage, leading PCC in both categories.

There’s no denying that the Lancers of women’s badminton had a dominating and fruitful season. Shouldering an impressive 12-1 record under the guidance of Head Coach Jennifer Ho, they went nearly undefeated until they faced the Rams from City College of San Francisco (CCSF) in the 3C2A State Team Championship. Despite the 12-7 loss, the Lancers proved to be fierce opponents for the Rams, with several hard-fought matches between the two. The singles match between #4 Uyen Banh (PCC) and #3 Jacqueline Leong (CCSF) secured the Lancers their first victory of the game, displaying their spirit against the Rams. The final doubles match between Rhea Zou-Ang Vu Nguyen Tran (PCC) and Kelly Yau Barria-Jacqueline Leong (CCSF) was particularly intense, with a flurry of rallies flying across the court before the Rams managed to secure the win with a 21-14 score. Finishing the postseason as the state runner-ups, the Lancers badminton are sure to start off the next season with honed skill.

Led by first-year Head Coach Audriana Gutierrez, the Lancers of women’s softball persevered against their 8-27 record. Despite their rocky season, Coach Gutierrez and the team felt determined to continue playing and sharpen their skills. In the final home game and win of the season, the Lancers managed to go 5-4 against the Wolverines of San Bernardino Valley College. Clutching up a win in eight innings, centerfielder Natalie Shahin (PCC) managed to bat 3-for-4 and scored the final run in the close match against the Wolverines. Occurring on Sophomore Day at Robinson Park, the victory was momentous for the Lancers as a majority of their players were sophomores. While they managed to end the season with one final win for their last home game, the Lancers softball aren’t stopping anytime soon.

The men’s track and field team had a solid season this semester, finishing fifth place overall at the South Coast Conference Championships. Along with that, throwers Thai Ho, Frank Macias, Ridge Lalau, and Jaden Pena had great individual seasons in the javelin and discus events. At the Southern California prelims/finals for the javelin throw, Thai Ho placed 15th with Frank Macias close behind him at 18th while for discus, Jaden Pena placed 16th with Ridge Lalau following Pena at 17th. These throwers overcame many difficulties this season, the biggest one being that they did not have a proper coach for their events. Instead of following the guidance of a suitable teacher, these throwers had to band together and essentially learn proper form and improve their marks by watching videos on YouTube or watching their peers at track meets. Unfortunately along with the rest of the men’s track and field team, they did not qualify for state but given the circumstances they were faced with this season, these athletes should think of this season as one to be proud of.

