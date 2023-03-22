The PCC women’s softball team began last season with the addition of 16 new freshmen amid COVID precautions which forced the team to practice via Zoom. This season, those players are returning with growth, maturity, and skill.

The Lancers continued its six-game winning streak when they defeated El Camino College Thursday at Robinson Park.

For third base Jaimie Harris, sharing the field with her teammates has made all the difference.

“The momentum of the team is high,” Harris said. “We are all striving for the same thing. As of last year we were kind of iffy because of COVID we didn’t have enough time together. We started workouts on Zoom and had practices over Zoom so we didn’t know each other that well. Now we all know each other and it’s perfect, we’re all meshing together perfectly.”

The tone of the game was set early by pitcher Austyn Helmuth, who took the mound and kept El Camino batters guessing for the entire game.

“This was the first time that I’ve pitched a whole game in a while so I was able to keep them off balance and keep my confidence up,” Helmuth said.

The win is significant for Head Coach Monica Tantlinger as well. This marks her first series victory over El Camino in her 10 years on the job.

“So we play everyone three games and we want to win series, so obviously winning two out of three is huge,” Tantlinger said. “We knew we had an opportunity to do that today because we beat El Camino the first time. I’ve never done it in my career. They’re a very good team.”

Tantlinger plans to keep the team’s winning momentum going. She said she even sent the team the state rankings where El Camino is ranked sixth.

“I actually sent the rankings to my team last night,” she said. “I took a picture of them and sent it. I didn’t say anything, I just was like ‘I want you to look at these.’ They were fired up because they’ve played some really good games against those teams in that ranking and they were kind of like, ‘No respect, where’s ours?’ I think it was a bit of motivation today to kind of show that we’re a good team.”

Thursday’s win leaves PCC at the top of the South Coast Conference, the best start to a conference season in 19 years.