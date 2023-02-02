The PCC women’s softball team defeated Glendale Community College 17-3 in the first home game of the season at Robinson Park on Wednesday. Wearing white jerseys the team ran through a pregame visualization ritual led by head coach Monica Tantlinger.

“Defense first, visualize a team play, inhale, exhale, Feel the dirt beneath your cleats… you’re ready, barrel, barrel, barrel” Tantlinger said.

The Lancers have a total of 16 returning sophomores, including defensive stand out at third base, Jaimie Harris, who made the 2022 All-SCC Second team.

In the first inning Harris was able to catch all three of Glendale’s ground balls to third and make routine throws to first base with ease and precision.

“I just came into the game having fun, I got it, I know what I have to do, see it, drive it, if it makes contact, it’s a barrel,” Harris said.

The Lancer’s hitting squad devastated Glendale’s starting pitcher Sierra Ruvalcaba, who had just thrown a 5 inning no hitter against Cuesta College on Saturday was soon replaced by Isabel Paynter.

Even though center fielder Gabi Perez took a pitch to the back, she used it to power the teams momentum, PCC went on unchallenged ending the second inning leading 6-0.

“Shake it off like you didn’t get hit,” Perez said.

Glendale tried to start a rally at the top of the third inning with several line drives toward 2nd base, but they were eventually stopped at 3 runs by the strong Lancer’s defense.

“I was really happy with this performance, if we fielded the ball cleanly we’d probably end the game 17-0, but we hit our way out of our mistakes,” Tantlinger said.

PCC went on to put on a hitting clinic and scored 11 runs in the 3rd inning, with Harris at third base going 3-3 and finishing the inning and eventually getting the win 17-3. Left fielder Olivia Nanez and right fielder Alyssa Guzman both had strong hitting performances, and 9 PCC players earned at least 1 RBI each for a total of 16 runs.

Starting pitcher Elena Bahnimtewa impressively faced 21 batters, threw 27 strikes, and pitched the entire game, which was cut short by the mercy rule after 5 innings.

“They’re doing it, well coached, well executed,” said PCC Athletic Director Jackie Johnson.

The PCC women’s softball team will host a double header against Southwestern Community College Friday, Feb 3 at Robinson Park.

“Our goal this season is to get to the playoffs,” Tantlinger said. “The only way to do that is to win more than we lose, so we have 9 teams in our conference so we have to win at least 6 series to do that.”