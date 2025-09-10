Share:

Lancers breezed through a 3-1 victory against the Santa Monica Corsairs last Friday. The Hutto-Patterson gym vibrated with cheers and celebratory chants in a sea of white and burgundy gear.

Lancers came in with nothing but a victory on their minds as they continuously racked up points only minutes into the game. The teammates patted each other on the back and exchanged encouraging words. Their big goal wasn’t just winning, but to be the best version of their athlete-selves.

“We are focused on being as good as we can be!” commented coach Mike Terill on the team’s victory.

Lancers showed their resilience on the court, bouncing back after losing their previous competitive match with Moorpark.

The Lancers started strong, scoring high in the first two sets, the score being 25-20 in each set. Santa Monica Corsairs brought their thunder back, winning 25-21 in the 3rd set and 25-17 during the 4th set, now creating a competitive edge between teams. The Lancers showed grit and aggressiveness this match as they bounced back from their two consecutive losses, both in 3-1 blowouts. In the 5th and last set, the Lancers left the crowd on the edge of their seats, winning 15-12.

The players’ spark and enthusiasm were shining through between every play. Their excitement was contagious as they played with passion for the sport and being a part of the team. Their yellow ribbons bounced as they performed a victory dance for each point scored.

The team worked as one unit, all showcasing their determination and teamwork; “The more we play, the more we bond.” Middle Blocker Delany Blind shares.

It was a very intense game, and despite the smashing score, the team’s effort relied on working together to ensure the win. From the sidelines you could hear the teammates calling out each other’s name communicating their next move. When a player missed or slipped it was just something to shrug off, as the Lancers goal to secure the win stayed clear to their vision. The lancers showing good sportsmanship wasn’t just something they practiced when in contact with their opponents, but with their teammates as well.

“We were playing together instead of as individuals. Everyone was there for each other,” said Setter JanetMarie Reyes.

Like the saying “there is no I in team,” the players led each other to get the triumph they were pushing for, using their losses as a way to further their progress.

After managing both of the two games played on Friday, the Lancers have high hopes to keep the winning streak going as they face the Santa Barbara Vaqueros on Wednesday, September 10th, at 5 pm.







