As hits like Elton John’s “Rocketman” and Aerosmith’s “Dude (Looks Like A Lady)” play over the speakers at Brookside Park’s Jackie Robinson Field, both the PCC and Victor Valley baseball teams practice the main functions of their shared sport—running, hitting, and pitching.

Coming off of a three-game winning streak, including a Tuesday game victory against their Victor Valley opponents, the PCC Lancers practice in left field with a lackadaisical attitude, almost certain of the outcome of the Thursday game.

“Coming into this game, we knew that we had to win,” PCC second baseman Ivan Barragan said. “Not so much play the opponent, but more the game and get the job done.”

Meanwhile, the Victor Valley Rams practice in right field with an obvious uncertainty bubbling within them. They are doing everything their opponents are—just farther, faster, and harder.

As the game started it became apparent that it was not going to be an easy win for the Lancers or an easy loss for the Rams.

The first inning was a warm up for what the Rams prepared for the Lancers, scoring one run over PCC quickly at the top of the inning.

The top of the second inning showed what the Rams were really capable of, scoring three runs in quick succession with players building off of each others’ hits, leading by a total of four runs in the bottom of the inning.

The third inning is when the Lancers started their comeback with one run scored by Ivan Barragan.

The Lancers followed up in the bottom of the fourth by scoring three runs, tying up the game, 4-4.

The first run was made by right fielder Jakob Guardado, who hit a ground-rule double that was then supported by hits from shortstop Toshiki Kuriya and first baseman Jake Trabbie, which allowed him to reach home plate.

The second and third Lancer runs came when Trabbie singled and designated hitter Patrick Garcia hit a home run.

The pair celebrated the home run by taking off their helmets and clinking them together as they both reached home plate.

Neither team scored in the fifth or sixth innings, but the top of the seventh served as a comeback for the Victor Valley Rams, who took the lead with one run, leading 5-4.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Lancers tied the game, 5-5, followed by a non-scoring ninth, forcing the game into extra innings.

The tenth inning took a toll on both teams, as the sun set and tiredness overtook the players, with neither team scoring.

In the eleventh inning, PCC shortstop Jack Esguerra put in one last effort by hitting a walk-off single, allowing outfielder Josh Hernandez to score, ending the game 6-5.

Retrospectively, PCC Head Coach Patrick McGee describes how the overconfidence of the team resulted in a faulty start for the Lancers and a lengthy eleven-inning game.

“I expected us to play good,” McGee said. “I think all of us got a little bit too confident. [Victor Valley] played hard. They played really well. They came with a ton of energy. We made a lot of mistakes that we’re not accustomed to making, but once Coleman [Mitchell], our starting pitcher, settled in, it gave us a chance to fight back. [Designated hitter] Patrick Garcia had another big at bat, got the momentum back for us. And then from there, we persevered.”

McGee further added on how the hard-fought win showed where the team’s weak spots are.

“We weren’t sharp early, but we found a way to work through it,” McGee said. “We have been playing really good defense, but we weren’t sharp on defense, so we got to clean that up. We’ve got to get back to sweating the details. You build momentum by doing a lot of small things successfully. When we do that, we play good baseball and it took us a while to get going, but eventually we worked our way into building up that momentum.”

Agreeing with McGee’s assessment is PCC shortstop Jack Esguerra, who, despite his own game-saving performance and the overall victory of the team, emphasizes the need for improvement in upcoming games.

“It was a tough game,” Esguerra said. “We feel like we could have played much, much better. We’re going to have practice tomorrow, we’re going to prepare, and we’re going to bring it.”