Share:

On Wednesday, September 10, PCC faced Santa Barbara In a heated match. Both teams have performed well this season, but PCC suffered a hard defeat.

The game started heated as both Pasadena and Santa Barbara went point for point. Both teams hit and scored evenly, culminating in a heated volley halfway through the set that ended in a PCC loss for the point. After that, Santa Barbara cemented their lead for the rest of the set, with the Lancers barely keeping up. The first set ended in a Santa Barbara victory, 18-25.

The second set started strong with PCC fighting hard to gain the lead. Savannah Curtis (#8) scored a series of points with hard spikes making it past Santa Barbara’s strong defense, but it was not enough. PCC still lost the set 16-25.

The third set came in Santa Barbara’s favor, not letting PCC get a foothold throughout a significant start to the set. This was broken up by Bobbie Torres (#15) using a strong defense to try and get PCC back in the running. PCC was able to gain a few more points but came short to Santa Barabara, losing with a score of 15-25.

“We’re communicating very inconsistently,” said head coach Mike Terrill, “one of our worst matches.”

PCC couldn’t get their team to work together enough to beat the strong offense of Santa Barbara. After a good start to the season, this loss against Santa Barbara was unexpected. Coaches as well as players expressed their frustration with the loss, which should have resulted in an easy victory.

“This game was below our potential.” said associate head coach Michael Ledford

Terrill.

In hopes to improve the team’s communication for future games, coach Terill plans on reviewing this game. He emphasizes the skill of the team, and took this loss as a sign to just keep pushing forward.

“We’re a good team, we’re 6-3, like it’s not the end of the world but it’s matches like these that leave you with questions like ‘oh what is our identity as a team?’”

Pasadena’s next game is Friday September 12th against Irvine Valley. The team hopes for a win after this crushing defeat.

Follow: