The Lancers ended their 3-game losing streak with a 16-2 victory over the Tartars last week.

Pasadena was quickly put on notice with Compton scoring a run in each of the first two innings whilst the Lancers’ offense stood still, not being able to match the Tartars’ attack.

Despite starting pitcher Hugo Tafoya’s early mistakes he proceeded to shutout the Tartars’ offense in his next 6 innings of play.

Tafoya allowed seven hits, one earned run, and two walks all while striking out 5 Compton batters in eight innings.

“We came out a little bit flat at first,” head coach Pat McGee said. “Then Hugo [Tafoya] got the team going with his tempo.”

The Lancers batters rewarded Tafoya’s excellent performance with run insurance in the 3rd inning, batting in three runs to take the lead and go up 3-2. Pitching and fielding errors from Compton opened the opportunity for Pasadena to score another run in the 4th inning and double its lead to 4-2.

The match took a standstill when in the 5th inning, left fielder Thomas Villanueva was struck in the face by a wild pitch. McGee accompanied Pasadena’s training staff to home plate and decided his status was good enough to stay on the bases but was later pulled in his next at-bat.

“It’s pretty bad he [Thomas Villanueva] has a concussion and threw up,” McGee said. “But he’s good and with the training staff.”

Pasadena took the motivation of having one of their teammates hurt from a wild pitch to heart and it showed in the stat sheet as the Lancers racked off five runs in the 5th inning and went up 9-2.

The rain from the offense kept coming as Pasadena added seven runs across the final three innings to cement a 16-2 win over Compton.

