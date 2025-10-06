Share:

Pasadena had their most exciting game yet of the season. After a bleak two quarter period, the scoreboard read a crushing 17-0, with Bakersfield paving the way to a seemingly strong win. Fans shifted anxiously in their seats but refused to give up, screaming encouraging chants through each play. The air grew tense as the Lancers struggled to turn their drills into in-game execution. No touchdowns had been made by the halftime call. Mariana Cardenas, PCC’s on field reporter, rushed down to Robert Tucker, the head coach. Fans needed answers.

“What type of message of confidence do you want to share with your players during halftime?” Mariana asked.

Coach Tucker, who had led the team to a championship just last season, nodded and leaned into the mic with steady assurance.

“Well, I think there’s a lot of good things. We got a stop in the red zone, they [Bakersfield] got zero points. We got a blocked field goal. Offensive team went down, we had a big special teams play that got called back, and then offense went down and drove, so we’ve shown we can do it, we just have to do it consistently.”

His calm, analytical tone worked. By breaking down the positives, he reignited belief on the sidelines.

After the halftime show, the Lancers returned to the field hungry. The igniting fire lit the stadium and took everyone out of their seats. Bakersfield kicked off into the awaiting arms of freshman safety and kick returner, Desi Valdez. From a staggering 90 yards out and Bakersfield on his heels, Valdez rushed the ball through defenders all the way down the sideline. The crowd erupted… touchdown! An immediate score on the very first play of the second half shifted the momentum entirely. The game was just beginning for the Lancers.

What followed directly after was nothing short of remarkable. With a new quarterback under center and the Renegades facing their second down, defensive player Caedan Holcomb opened up for an incredible 42-yard interception off a tipped pass, bolting down to the endzone for yet another touchdown! Within the first couple of minutes of the third quarter, the Lancers have proven to be worthy contenders with back-to-back massive plays against the Renegades. The energy of the team had completely shifted on the field as well as the hearts of the fans in the stands.

The massive plays did not end there. By the close of the third quarter, the Lancers had punished the Renegades with a commanding 38-17 comeback. In the stands murmurs arose. What had Coach Tucker possibly told his players to lead into such an explosive turnaround? The Renegades were faced with a rude awakening. The team that had initially stepped onto the field matured into an unstoppable force. A win the Renegades once had in their pockets was lost from their grasps for the rest of the game.

A lot was on the line as Pasadena battled Bakersfield in this pivotal conference matchup. The game ended with an astonishing 45-24 on the scoreboard. This extraordinary win takes the Lancers a step closer to being powerful contenders in the play-offs. A final look on how championships are looking like for Pasadena is told by sports announcer, Tj Collins.

“The game from start to finish was very exciting and thrilling. PCC got off to a slower start like they usually do, but we kept high hope that they would lock in in the second half, which they did end up scoring three touchdowns before the other team can blink. It was a very great experience, and I have high hopes for PCC going into the rest of the season.”

Pasadena will return to the field on October 9 for their official homecoming game against Golden West, with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. Golden West remains undefeated, but if the Lancers bring the same fire they showed against Bakersfield, fans could be in for another unforgettable night.

