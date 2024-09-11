Share:

Pasadena City College hosted the Moorpark Raiders on Wednesday evening with Moorpark taking the victory 3-2. Yet in the face of defeat, the Lancers displayed an array of winning characteristics in their persistent level of play along with a level-headed coaching staff keen on improving its players’ talents after each game.

The series started off with Moorpark outlasting Pasadena in the first two sets with thin margins of victory having won both sets 27-25 and 25-17 respectively, with both teams showing sparks of focus and consistency.

With their backs against the wall, Pasadena seeking a shot of energy to bring spirits up were suddenly met with the PCC’s crowd’s help, reigniting the team’s spirits. Sophomore outside hitters Chayse Hoon and Biko Hollie were quick to bring the odds back in Pasadena’s favor with electrifying spikes that caught Moorpark off guard leaving them unable to set up their own attack. Pasadena’s bounce back earned them a win in the 3rd set narrowly scraping past Moorpark 27-25.

Set 4 started right where set 3 left off with high intensity from both teams creating a constant back and forth of exchange in points, but as the set was coming to an end in Moorpark’s favor, sophomore setter Shaylee Ungos made a crucial dive to keep the play alive, leading to the longest rally of the game which sealed the set in Pasadena’s name with another close score of 27-25.

“It feels that we have had a stronger start to the season,” Hoon said. “There seems to be more hunger from the players heading into this year.” Hoon and her teammates prioritize their pregame routine, taking time to meditate and visualize success on the court, displaying leadership qualities and a strong mentality.

Although the game had not ended the way the players had hoped, the team still showed respect to their opposition and kept their heads held high.

“Our job is to help them develop volleyball skills, professional and leadership skills,” said coach Mike Terrill. “And be a support system to help them reach their goals for the next level,”

Pasadena's volleyball program seems promising as it creates a strong family environment, with the focus of getting the most out of the players, yet creating an atmosphere for those who aspire to get the most out of their respected sport, and strengthen many of life's aspects.

