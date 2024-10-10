Share:

The Mt. San Antonio College Mounties shutout the Pasadena City College Lancers in a 2-0 victory after Tuesday’s intraconference matchup.

Pasadena had the heavy task of facing the no. 1 California-ranked Mounties at home, but hopes were high after a strong first 29 minutes.

Pasadena’s defense was flying and sliding to make tackles, especially freshman defender Jeremiah Alomo. Alomo showed key defensive prowess, anchoring down the Lancers’ defense with on-ball tackles in the box that prevented scoring opportunities for the opposition.

“[Alomo] did a good job defensively,” head coach Francisco Cantero said. “He took care of business in the back.”

But all it took was a brief moment for the Mounties to seize the lead. A cross into the box in the 30th minute ricocheted off the leg of a PCC defender and into the lap of a Mt. San Antonio forward who scored the first goal of the match.

The Mounties tallied one more goal three minutes later in the 33rd minute when a lane was left open for Mt. San Antonio to take an open shot which trickled on the ground to the goalkeeper’s far post.

“Goals like that happen, we have to take ownership of us not closing it down correctly,” Alamo said. “We lose as a team, we concede as a team.”

Having given the lead away to the Mounties, the Lancers struggled to give themselves a chance to win.

“If we would’ve put one away it would’ve given us hope,” Cantero said. “We gotta be able to put [missed chances] away.”

The Mounties deployed a 5-man backline giving them a man advantage which hindered the Lancers’ chances of making a comeback. In the second half, the Lancers only attempted three shots.

“They always had a plus-one guy on us,” Cantero said. “[Mt. San Antonio College] is a team that doesn’t give too many goals.”

The Lancers have high hopes to take the loss and use it as a lesson to strengthen their odds of making the playoffs later on in the year.

“I feel like [the shutout] is going to give us another way to [know] how to restructure ourselves offensively,” sophomore midfielder Diego Lazo said. “Find new ways to be more creative and more dangerous.”

Players and coaches understand the stakes at hand with a limited amount of conference games on their schedule.

“We are in a really tough conference,” Cantero said. “So every game is going to be like a final to us.”

Lazo agreed.

“[Conference games] are super important especially because our team goal is to make playoffs,” Lazo said. “So every [conference game] we’re treating it like a final.”

Pasadena’s next game is a conference matchup versus Cerritos College this Friday at 4 p.m. on their home turf of Robinson Stadium.

