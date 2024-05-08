Share:

For the 2024 Track and Field season, the throwers on the track team didn’t have an official coach. This certainly presented some obstacles, but the resilient Lancers still excelled this season. Three throwers, in particular, performed extremely well all season, all of whom managed to perform well enough in their events at the South Coast Conference on May 7 to move on to the State Championships.

Before the season officially began, the throwers were informed that they would likely not have a permanent coach for the season. With the looming absence of a coach, the throwers struggled to guide themselves to success. The throwers found a good amount of consistency in studying YouTube videos and fellow throwers from different schools at track meets.

“It was definitely very messy in the beginning,” freshman discus thrower Ridge Lalau said. “We didn’t have a coach so we weren’t very organized and we were over here kinda doing our own thing, just trying to put it out there as far as possible. I think after a while we were thinking ‘You know what, there’s no coach, it’s on us, we gotta do it ourselves.’”

Not having a coach to help guide members of a team and correct their mistakes would usually result in a team performing poorly. However, the throwers found that through discipline and hard work, they managed to push through. The strong sense of community among the team certainly helped, though.

“The environment is great, you meet many, many great people along the way, and it really builds this kind of community, this family, that makes it easier to stick around,” discus thrower Jaden Pena said. “Obviously, with a lot of the great athletes that are out here and individuals, it’s really easy to kind of push yourself to compete at that higher level.”

Pena is also on the football team here at PCC, and grew up playing baseball on top of that, but he began doing track and field his sophomore year of high school. What started out as a way to stay in shape during the off-season for his other sports soon became more of a focus for Jaden, and he prides himself on his ability to stick with it and improve over the years.

“I definitely didn’t see myself continuing this far in doing it, but being able to watch my improvement over the years, you know, watching my old videos of myself, it’s amazing to see how far I’ve come and how far I still have to go,” said Pena.

However, Pena wasn’t the only thrower who started doing track and field as a form of conditioning. In fact, Frank Macias, a javelin thrower, only started doing track and field at PCC last year. Despite this, Macias was able to place second in his event at the South Coast Conference.

“My first year here, I didn’t do track. I didn’t know much about it, I had no idea about track, and then I met a friend and he recruited me to the team and that’s how I got started,” said Macias. “Javelin was the event that seemed most fun to me, so that’s what I did.”

These Lancers sadly had to sacrifice the event of shot put in order to focus on their diligent goals of improving their skills for discus throwing and javelin throwing. It also became a matter of safety as well, given the fact that shot put is an extremely physically taxing event.

“Unfortunately, we don’t (do shot put),” Lalau said. “Me and Jaden did shot put for the first meet, but after our form was really bad we just figured we’d stick with discus because shot put could hurt you really bad if you’re not doing it right.”

Ultimately, it seemed to be the right decision given their recent success. Not having a coach was not the only challenge for these throwers. These athletes also have to concern themselves with their own set of challenges, such as difficulties in their personal and academic lives as students.

“The biggest thing for me is I feel like I have always had to work a lot harder in this sport, just because if you look at your average discus thrower, they’re pretty big. Over six feet tall, over 280 pounds,” said Pena. “Being on the smaller end of what it takes to be an athlete, I feel that I have to work way harder than those around me, so I think that part of my motivation is that I have this chip on my shoulder to succeed regardless of my size and regardless of what other people around me are doing.”

Macias also got injured halfway through the season last year, causing him to fall behind as he missed a good portion of the season. On top of all that, these students are currently working towards transferring to universities next year, which can be an incredibly stressful process. So, how do they stay motivated in spite of all these obstacles? Well, a big part of it is pride in the work they do and the school they represent.

“Every time I’m out there, I’m wearing Pasadena on my back, and I want people out there to be thinking, ‘Pasadena is it. They’re the school,” said Pena.

