Pasadena City College’s women’s soccer team has witnessed a remarkable transformation over the last two seasons. At the heart of this resurgence is midfielder Charlie Gallardo. A now two-time Female Athlete of the Year for PCC, Gallardo has elevated her game, becoming an indispensable asset to the Lancers’ historic run.

The dedication and performance that earned her the title of PCC’s Women’s Athlete of the Year for the 2023-2024 academic year have caused her to win this award for the second year in a row. This accolade reflects her influence both on and off the pitch, inspiring teammates and setting a standard for excellence. In a statement, Gallardo expressed her gratitude.

“I was even more surprised than I was the first time. I am so thankful to the people who selected me and extremely grateful for my teammates and coaches who allowed me to play and enjoy two historical seasons at PCC,” Gallardo said. “Overall I feel very honored to have won this award and proud to have done it wearing a PCC jersey and no. 22 on my back.”

In the 2024 season, Gallardo’s contribution has been pivotal in leading PCC to its best start in program history, boasting a 12-1-1 record. Her enhanced vision on the field, combined with improved ball control and tactical awareness, has fortified the team’s midfield, providing both defensive stability and offensive creativity.



Gallardo’s on-field performance has seen a significant boost from her first to her second season with the Lancers. During the 2023-2024 season, Gallardo tallied 10 goals and contributed 6 assists, an impressive showing for a freshman. However, she didn’t stop there. In the 2024-2025 season, Gallardo elevated her game to another level, finishing with 17 goals and 9 assists. This dramatic increase in offensive production not only reflects her growing confidence and technical skills, but also her deeper understanding of the game and her role with the team’s dynamics.

”As a team, we’ve already known each other for one season so I felt more comfortable for a second season,” Gallardo said. “I already knew them so it was building off that connection.”

Under the guidance of one of her biggest motivators, coach Terryn Soelberg, Gallardo has embraced a leadership role filled with discipline. By entrusting her players to work out during the off-season allows ownership and responsibility. This approach helps them build a deeper sense of commitment and accountability to the team.

“Before training in the summer, come as prepared as fit as you can because as soon as we start, we start hard,” Soelberg said.

Soelberg then discusses the significance of Gallardo’s success and the recognition she earned for it.

“She was a great player when she came to the team. I think her coming in with confidence allowed her to become an incredible player”, Soelberg said. “She was recognized not just in our conference but the whole state of California.”

As the Lancers aim for postseason glory, Gallardo’s continued development will be crucial. Her journey from a promising freshman to a team leader exemplifies the growth and potential within PCC’s soccer program. With Gallardo at the helm, the future of women’s soccer looks brighter than ever.

Charlie recalled the motivational shift she felt this season, powered by her plans to transfer to Cal Poly Pomona. Although her daily regimen had remained similar to last season, she wanted to further her athletic career through her mindset. Along with this sentiment, she felt reinforced by her team’s close ties to pursue her goals.

“Since I’m transferring soon, I felt like I could take my training to the next level,” Gallardo explained. “For my team, I already knew them so it was building off that connection.”

When asked about a personal memorable moment in the season, Charlie reminisced about an unexpected goal she scored. Scoring from one’s non-dominant foot is difficult to do. Goals are scored usually by one’s “dominant” foot, however that wasn’t the case in this uncommon occurrence.

“I got a ball passed to me and I scored with my left foot,” said Charlie. “Since I’m right-foot dominant, that was for sure a top one.”

In addition to her mindset, she also adjusted the tactics she used to see improvement in her skills on the field. She would watch videos of recent games she’d played in and analyze where there was room for improvement to be implemented while she practiced. The changes she’d make in practice would then prove to carry over into actual games.

“I would watch film and learn from it, from film to practice to game,” Gallardo said. “If you like to practice seriously, it’ll show up in games.”

The additional assistant coaches added this season was another system of support that she believes contributed to her success in-game. She recalled another significant moment when she realized her and her team’s efforts were paying off.

“We got two new assistant coaches, and practices would be more than just practices,” Gallardo said. “At a game against Mt. Sac in the postseason tournament, it was crazy because what we were doing in practice actually showed up in the games. We really honed down on it.”

After standing out as a star athlete through her impressive stats and winning PCC’s Women’s Athlete of the Year Award for a second time in a row, Charlie aims to improve her stamina and quickness in-game as she progresses in her athletic career.

