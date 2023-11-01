Pasadena City College faced Rio Hondo in a game that was intense and aggressive, highlighted with shoves, kicks, trips, holds, and yelling on the sidelines that brewed over as the game continued, and it did not get better.

The Lancers hosted the Roadrunners at Jackie Robinson Stadium in the blazing heat zeroing down on the crowd and the players. Many attendees wore hats, and sunglasses, and even set up umbrellas to withstand the heat of the sun. Pasadena men’s soccer was split even with a 6-6-4 season record coming in their matchup with Rio Hondo which also had an even record of 7-7.

The game started with an intense back and forth between the two teams until 30 minutes into the game, Rio Hondo’s Diego Soto scored the first goal. The first half ended and the Lancers were trying to beat back the 0-1 deficit.

After halftime, the Lancers were desperate to come back and fight against the Roadrunners. However, Rio Hondo scored once again by Sergio Lepe making the game 2-0. The Lancers could not get the upper hand and build enough momentum in the game. 75 minutes in, Diego Soto from Rio Hondo scored his second goal of the game making it 3-0 for the opposing team.

The intensity of the game did not diminish with trips, shoves, and at least five yellow cards given out on both sides. Throughout the game, the PCC athletic trainers were called to help hurt players on both sides.

“I think the physicality comes from the nature of the game,” said head coach, Francisco Cantero “They’re fouling us to kind of kill the momentum, we’re fouling them to kill any counterattack on us.”

One penalty was actually beneficial to the Lancers with PCC’s Jorge Cedillo making a penalty kick in the 78th minute making the game 3-1 Rio Hondo.

In the 89th minute, with the game near the end, Pasadena scored again from midfielder Eduardo Sanchez assisted by PCC forward James Baker. The game was now 3-2 Rio Hondo and it was getting more intense by the minute.

However, even with the momentum on their side, the refs blew the whistle and the game was officially over.

Lancer player Sanchez felt frustrated about how Tuesday’s game ended.

“They were getting us on the counter-attacks…that’s how they scored,” Sanchez said. “We had our chances, we just couldn’t finish nor tie the game.”

Coach Cantero agreed that the momentum was coming around to the Lancers side.

“I would say a couple of more minutes would have probably did us better, but it’s all good,” said Cantero. “3-0 is tough to come back from, so just I think learning from that.”

Over the weekend, the Lancers soccer team was victorious over East LA College with a 3-0 win and is back to an even record of 7-7. They face El Camino at Robinson Stadium on Tuesday Halloween night.