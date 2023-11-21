The air was thick with competition Thursday evening in the Hugo Patterson Gym at PCC as the Lancers awaited their turn in the 6th annual Skip Robinson Tournament.

Following a tense finale to a very close match between Antelope Valley College and Santiago Canyon that even left the teams waiting captivated, the Lancers were ready for their moment to prove themselves on their home court. Unfortunately for them, tonight was not their night as Chabot’s Gladiators dominated the PCC court and emerged victorious with a final score of 92-69.

Chabot came out of the gate swinging after winning the jump ball and cutting through the Lancers’ defense in the first play with an easy layup to set the tone. The Lancers struggled to find their footing initially, appearing overwhelmed by Chabot’s confidence on the court.

“I mean, we’re young and those guys are experienced,” head coach Ryan Frazer said. “When you make the same consecutive mistakes over and over again, it’s gonna bite you in the butt at some point.”

This season’s lineup for the Lancers has a slight majority of first-year students with 8 freshmen and 7 sophomores and while the Gladiators’ own team is split down the middle, the difference in chemistry between the players was obvious that night.

The first half showed a promising start for a potentially close game with Chabot maintaining a firm lead and PCC trailing not far behind. The trouble for the Lancers really started towards the end of the first half.

“We’ve just got to be more consistent throughout the entire game,” said PCC wing Myles Watkins.

The second half was a desperate race as the Lancers struggled to keep up with the Gladiators. Anytime PCC closed the gap between scores too much, Chabot was quick to increase the distance. Chabot’s full-court press proved effective as PCC’s offense was continually overwhelmed throughout the game, especially in the second half.

With 10 minutes left, the Gladiators had yet to show any signs of slowing down and the Lancers appeared to be out of steam. The final few minutes brought nothing but bad luck for PCC as they missed shot after shot and Chabot continued executing their plays effortlessly.

While Chabot came out of the first half 10 points ahead, they finished the game with a 23-point lead on the first night of the Skip Robinson Tournament.

“We just got to start to trust each other and not play the score,” Frazer said. “Right now it sucks, but 20 games from now we might be sitting in a better position. So we just got to keep chucking away and get better.”

The next night, PCC came out of the gates strong against Cypress and kept up the majority of the game, but eventually lost momentum in the second half, knocking them out of the tournament.

After winning the tip-off and a few impressive blocks from Dylan Swillis, PCC left the first half in the lead 29-24.

Cypress proved to be a tough competitor and kept PCC’s offense at bay for a good part of the rest of the game, playing their defense aggressively.

After the first half, Cypress started their comeback tying the game 31-31 after making both of their free throws.

Myles Watkins played a part in putting numbers on the board, at one point executing an effective fast break, ending with a confident dunk.

PCC guard Deen Abdur-Rahmann then helped tie up the score 41-41 after he sank a mid-range two-pointer, making the crowd go crazy.

“I feel as though both teams did well, we knew what to expect throughout the game, nobody did anything out of character,” Abdur-Rahmann said. “We didn’t expect them to go away just by making some tough shots and I know they didn’t expect the same, but we battled.”

After a long fight, PCC ultimately lost 58-67 marking a back-to-back loss for the team.

“I feel we executed our actions well, to be so young our team clicks together well and has these moments where we’re unstoppable, but we still need to work on our defensive rotations a little, but it’s still early, we’ll lock in on those minor details and be fine” said Abdur-Rahmann.

While this was the last game of November for the PCC men’s basketball team, they will be back on Dec 1, against Imperial Valley away at Antelope Valley, at 3:00 p.m.