Despite not having the most players, coaches, or even a pool to call home, the Lancers water polo team refuses to sink. This team has faced some hard times from understaffed, to undersized, to underperforming, but Coach Terry Stoddard and the Lancers have dealt with it all. Through all the tough times and turmoil, the bench’s energy was still as high as ever. The team’s pregame was in the pool, warming up with smiles from ear to ear as if they were undefeated, having a ball doing so against the El Camino Warriors.

“We’re pretty tight together; it’s a new team compared to last year, and we just try to help each other every day,” said utility player for PCC Lancers water polo, Alondra Vazquez.

Yahaira Martinez, center for the PCC Lancers water polo team, said, “He is sweet, but he’s honest about how we play and our position. But overall, he’s been there for us. He’s very understanding, he’s a good coach.. This is my second year with him, and nothing has changed. He’s a sweet guy,” when asked about Coach Stoddard.

When the game started, the Warriors got out early, scoring 4 goals in four minutes. Even with the elite protection of PCCs’ goalie #1 Rae Jiao, the Lancers were tremendously outmanned and out-experienced. Things looked dire for the Lancers until a glimmer of hope named Alondra Vazquez took over and decided to take matters into her own hands with the swiftness of a sail fish and the speed of Micheal Phelps. Vazquez took the ball from mid pool up to the left side of the goalie and shot with perfect aim to get right past the goalie giving PCC their first goal, and some hope in the game.

“I constantly remind myself to stay locked in, and I think the mentality is equally as important as the physicality,” said Goalie Rae Jaio for the PCC Lancers water polo team. “And for me, I constantly remind myself to put in the mental reps and get into the next game mentally. Especially as a goalie, I talked to a lot of other goalies about the guilt of feeling like I let one in, and I still think about that every single minute when I go to sleep tonight. I’ll be thinking of the shots that I missed, but that’s just part of the game, and you gotta remind yourself of that.”

The Warriors would answer with 7 goals of their own before halftime, making the score dreadful 11-1 with no hopes of slowing down. However, after a look toward the Lancers’ tent, it felt like looking at the sun, the way PCC smiled and gleamed with joy.

The Warriors continued their onslaught with 4 more goals in the 3rd quarter, giving themselves a 14-point lead, putting the Lancers in a 13 point deficit. PCC wouldn’t give up just yet. The rebellious spirit of #7 Yahaira Martinez and #10 Genesis Rojas fused together like Goku and Vegeta to create the perfect play, and get PCC their second goal of the game making the score a tad bit more palatable.

“It definitely felt good, especially cause I was undermining myself as a set player, not going back into the pool but also defending and playing offense. So, when I scored, it definitely gave me a boost. Rae always tells me to save myself, but I had to save Rae. I scored for the whole team.” Said center for the PCC Lancers water polo team, Yahaira Martinez.

The Warriors tacked on two more goals before the end of the game with a final score of 18-2. Although the score looked dreadful, PCC showed signs of resilience and teamwork throughout the game. As the forgotten sport of PCC water polo is looking to get the gears going and get a win by the end of the season, regardless of the record, we can always count on them having fun and being dedicated.

“Our dedication shows through Rae, and what I saw in the other girls in their learning their growth is phenomenal from the first game to this game. So, I’m sure that in 3 or 4 games their learning will keep growing,” said coach of the PCC water polo team, coach Todd Sotddard.

“Genesis Rojas’ two-meter defense, Yahira Martinez’s two two-meter offense, the perimeter worked for Alondra and Hannah; our returners were great. Alondra had that one shot in the first quarter, and they didn’t drop off her anymore, they didn’t allow her to do that,” said coach Sotddard. “We just weren’t making our shot, so we just weren’t finding so. What I see for our next steps in high-pressure situations is being able to finish those tougher shots right. Cause we had some opportunities, we missed some goals, and that’s the way the game goes. The best of the best miss goals in the pressure situations.. It’s fun, it’s scary, but that’s water polo.”

